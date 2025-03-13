4 Open Houses to Visit This Weekend

Spring weather is here—and so are our open house picks for this weekend: a historic rowhouse in Bloomingdale, a renovated bungalow in Hyattsville, and an end-unit condo in Arlington. In the luxury market, we feature a 1915 Dupont Circle townhouse with interiors by Fowlkes Studio and JD Ireland Interior Architecture and Design.
A Bloomingdale Rowhouse
Price: $1.19 million
Where: 1722 2nd St., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5
Lot size: .03 acres
Listing agents: Tyler Garrison and Jackson Verville, Compass
Open house: Saturday, March 15, 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM and Sunday, March 16, 1 PM – 3 PM
Historic details such an original staircase and exposed brick enhance the charm of this remodeled 1912 house. Other selling points include an updated kitchen, a large primary bedroom with a private deck, and an in-law suite on the lower level.
A Hyattsville Bungalow
Price: $575,000
Where: 3810 Oglethorpe St.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/3
Lot size: 0.1 acres
Listing agent: Billy Ta, Long & Foster Real Estate
Open house: Saturday, March 15, 1 PM – 4 PM
This renovated five-bedroom bungalow features new kitchen appliances, cabinetry, and countertops. Outdoor amenities include a new deck and a fenced-in yard.
An Arlington Condo
Price: $795,000, plus $430 monthly HOA fee
Where: 2504 Fairfax Dr. — Unit 14B
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2
Listing agent: Diane Lewis, Washington Fine Properties
Open house: Sunday, March 16, 12 PM – 2 PM
This Clarendon condo boasts an open-concept layout, hardwood flooring, and a fireplace. Other amenities include a spacious deck, two parking spots, and a private storage area.
A Dupont Circle Townhouse
Price: $3.495 million
Where: 1725 19th St., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/5.5
Lot size: .04 acres
Listing agents: Nicole Terry and Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Saturday, March 15, 12 PM – 2 PM and Sunday, March 16, 2 PM – 4 PM