8 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the DC Area

Have a shamrockin’ time at one of the area’s Irish-themed parades, bar crawls, or family-friendly festivals this weekend. Dress in your luckiest green, and tap into the St. Patrick’s Day fun:

Lucky “A St. Patrick’s Day Pop-Up”

location_on Wunder Garten language Website March 13-17

The NoMa beer garden’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities will wrap up this weekend with back-to-back parties. You can expect Irish cocktails, music from local bands, shamrock games, and themed dance parties (free).

St. Patrick’s Weekend Rooftop Celebration

location_on Hi-Lawn language Website March 15-16

Spend Saturday and Sunday commemorating St. Paddy’s weekend atop Hi-Lawn’s open-air rooftop, or inside the heated dome. The Union Market destination will serve fish and chips and whiskey, and host the Culkin School of Irish Dance to provide dance lessons (free).

St. Patrick’s Day Murder Mystery Scavenger Hunt

location_on Dacha Beer Garden Navy Yard language Website March 15

Dacha Beer Garden’s St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt is back, but this year with an accompanying murder mystery to solve. Teams of three to six players can try their luck at uncovering a Dublin conspiracy while sipping Guinness (free).

St. Patrick’s Themed Modern Calligraphy

location_on Atlas Brew Works Ivy City language Website March 15

DIY crafters can sip and script at a St. Patrick’s-themed workshop at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City Brewery & Taproom. The course is an introduction to modern calligraphy with a pointed dip pen and ink. Participants will receive a kit including nibs, ink, paper, and other tools to help craft a personalized card ($65).

Ireland at the Wharf Festival

location_on District Pier at The Wharf, 101 District Sq., SW language Website March 15

Tap into the St. Patrick’s Day spirt at this giant wat erfront festival. Visitors can experience live performances by the lasses and lads of Virginia’s Boyle School of Irish Dance, Baltimore’s Poehemia, local group Ben-David Warner Band, and The 19th Street Band. There will also be drink specials at Wharf bars, and a showing of the France vs. Scotland Six Nations Rugby match on the big screen at Transit Pier ( free).

Kiss Me, I’m Irish

location_on Sudhouse DC language Website March 15, 17

Make some fun memories at this St. Paddy’s weekend bar crawl. The two-day U Street bar hop takes you to ten local eateries and lounges where you can find cheap drinks and discounted snacks. The stroll begins at Sudhouse DC and continues on to The Alchemist, El Rey, Chicken + Whiskey, and more pubs ($20+).

Solas Nua 20th Anniversary Celebration

location_on Howard Theatre language Website March 16

DC’s Irish arts organization Solas Nua is hosting a 20th anniversary bash. Guests can watch theatrical monologues, listen to poetry readings, see live Irish music performances, and snag copies of Stinging Fly—a Dublin literary magazine—at Howard Theatre (free).

Saint Patricks Day Kids and Family Festival

location_on Shipgarten language Website March 17

Shipgarten welcomes kiddos to join the St. Patrick’s Day excitement, at a festival hosted by storybook characters Merida and Peter Pan. Children can get their faces painted, play on the playground, jump around in a moon bounce, and participate in a magic show featuring Jake the Great; dogs are welcome, too (free).

