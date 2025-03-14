This Local Florist Is Hosting a 5K to Raise Money for Children’s Opportunity Alliance

In this year’s edition of Gaithersburg-based florist Sophie Felts Floral Design‘s annual springtime fundraiser, Felts will be hosting a 5K cross-country and one-mile fun-run fundraiser called “Breeze Thru The Trees” at Ruppert Nurseries in Laytonsville, Maryland. Proceeds from the event, which will take place on April 6, benefit the Children’s Opportunity Alliance, an organization that works to improve care and education for children in Montgomery County. The event will feature music, a post-race party with a DJ, locally brewed beer, food, and more.

“Children’s Opportunity Alliance is working to provide affordable, good early-learning opportunities for kids and to help parents, especially working parents, be able to afford those opportunities,” says Felts. “The stuff that they’re doing is really impactful . . . and we’re excited to partner with them.”

The event is the third for “Breeze Thru The Trees,” which was previously hosted in 2016 and 2018. Previous fundraisers organized by Sophie Felts Floral Design’s include the 2024 flower drive that raised $7,500 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the 2023 flower drive that raised $6,200 for José Andres’ World Central Kitchen, the one in 2022 that raise $10,000 for the Greater Washington Community Foundation’s Partnership to End Homelessness in DC, and the first flower drive, which raised $6,000 for a local Covid-19 relief fund in 2020.

To register for the 5K or the fun run, sign up online. Spots at $48.70 for the 5k and $16.90 for the one-mile fun run.