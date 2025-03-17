A Large Anti-Trump March in DC Is Scheduled for April 5

News & Politics

The progressive group Indivisible is part of a coalition of liberal groups that plans nationwide protests on Saturday, April 5, with a flagship march planned for Washington, DC. The rally is called Hands Off! and hopes to build on smaller demonstrations that have taken place as the Trump administration, aided by Elon Musk’s DOGE project, has slashed the federal government, Indivisible’s co-executive director Ezra Levin told Rachel Maddow. The DC event, which organizers hope lots of their supporters will attend, is scheduled to take place at the Sylvan Theater, on the grounds of the Washington Monument, at 1 PM that day.

Anti-Trump protests during the second Trump administration have been relatively few compared with his first term, a phenomenon that reflects widespread weariness among liberals after Trump won last November. The People’s March, which took place around the time of Trump’s inauguration and whose ambitions were far more modest than the Women’s March that greeted Trump in 2017, drew a much smaller number of people than organizers hoped. Levin told Maddow, however, that his group is going through a “wave moment” where it’s seen large numbers of volunteers organize.

