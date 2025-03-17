Chuck Schumer’s Book Talk in DC Has Been Postponed Due to “Security Reasons”

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has postponed book tour events for his new book, Antisemitism in America: A Warning, due to “security reasons,” according to updates from the tour’s Eventbrite pages. All events for the week of March 17 will be postponed, which includes book talks at Baltimore’s Central Library and DC’s Sixth and I synagogue.

Schumer has recently come under fire from his fellow Democrats for backing a GOP resolution to keep the government funded through September. Since then, social media posts have sprung up online that encouraged protests at Schumer’s book-tour events.

According to Sixth and I, Schumer will be rescheduling his book tour talk.

This post has been updated.