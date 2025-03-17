Mita

Raspao With Parsnip

location_on 804 V St., NW

Chill out with this elevated take on raspao, an icy, fruity Latin American street snack. A hillock of shaved ice made from melon juices is zigzagged with charred-parsnip caramel and fragrant with fresh dill and basil.

Oyster Oyster

Koginut-Squash Mochi

location_on 1440 Eighth St., NW

Plump, melt-in-your-mouth squash dumplings boast an earthy sweetness and are complemented with rich chestnut mousse, candied buckwheat for crunch, and maple-sweetened tea.

Ellē

Avocado Semifreddo

location_on 3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW

A slab of cool, creamy avocado-and-matcha semifreddo is decorated with orange segments, toasted pistachios, and a touch of indulgence: crème anglaise.

The Duck & the Peach

Sweet-Potato Toffee Cake

location_on 3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Pastry chef Rochelle Cooper’s tender cake arrives drenched with sarsaparilla toffee sauce, speckled with candied pecans, and topped with sweet-potato-and-goat-milk sherbet.

Moon Rabbit

Mushroom Chocolate Mousse

location_on 927 F St., NW

Dark-chocolate mousse conceals a mix of dehydrated and pulverized mushrooms, including shiitakes, maitakes, and porcinis. Not enough mushroom for you? The plate also features chanterelle ice cream and wild-mushroom streusel.

Purple Patch

Ube Halo Halo

location_on 3155 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Consider halo halo the supercharged sundae of the Philippines. Layers of smooth ube (purple potato) ice cream and shaved ice are interspersed with mix-ins such as red mung beans, jackfruit, toasted coconut, and leche flan, a Filipino crème caramel.

This article appears in the March 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

