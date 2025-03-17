Mita
Raspao With Parsnip
location_on 804 V St., NW
Chill out with this elevated take on raspao, an icy, fruity Latin American street snack. A hillock of shaved ice made from melon juices is zigzagged with charred-parsnip caramel and fragrant with fresh dill and basil.
Oyster Oyster
Koginut-Squash Mochi
location_on 1440 Eighth St., NW
Plump, melt-in-your-mouth squash dumplings boast an earthy sweetness and are complemented with rich chestnut mousse, candied buckwheat for crunch, and maple-sweetened tea.
Ellē
Avocado Semifreddo
A slab of cool, creamy avocado-and-matcha semifreddo is decorated with orange segments, toasted pistachios, and a touch of indulgence: crème anglaise.
The Duck & the Peach
Sweet-Potato Toffee Cake
Pastry chef Rochelle Cooper’s tender cake arrives drenched with sarsaparilla toffee sauce, speckled with candied pecans, and topped with sweet-potato-and-goat-milk sherbet.
Moon Rabbit
Mushroom Chocolate Mousse
location_on 927 F St., NW
Dark-chocolate mousse conceals a mix of dehydrated and pulverized mushrooms, including shiitakes, maitakes, and porcinis. Not enough mushroom for you? The plate also features chanterelle ice cream and wild-mushroom streusel.
Purple Patch
Ube Halo Halo
location_on 3155 Mount Pleasant St., NW
Consider halo halo the supercharged sundae of the Philippines. Layers of smooth ube (purple potato) ice cream and shaved ice are interspersed with mix-ins such as red mung beans, jackfruit, toasted coconut, and leche flan, a Filipino crème caramel.
This article appears in the March 2025 issue of Washingtonian.