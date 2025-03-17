Food

Get Your Veggie Intake With These Decadent Desserts Around DC

Mushroom chocolate mousse, squash mochi, and more sweets that celebrate the bounty of the garden.

Photograph by Mike Fuentes.

 

Mita

Raspao With Parsnip

location_on 804 V St., NW

language Website

Photograph by Rey Lopez.

Chill out with this elevated take on raspao, an icy, fruity Latin American street snack. A hillock of shaved ice made from melon juices is zigzagged with charred-parsnip caramel and fragrant with fresh dill and basil.

 

Oyster Oyster

Koginut-Squash Mochi

location_on 1440 Eighth St., NW

language Website

Photograph by Evy Mages .

Plump, melt-in-your-mouth squash dumplings boast an earthy sweetness and are complemented with rich chestnut mousse, candied buckwheat for crunch, and maple-sweetened tea.

 

Ellē

Avocado Semifreddo

location_on 3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW

language Website

Photograph by Mike Fuentes.

A slab of cool, creamy avocado-and-matcha semifreddo is decorated with orange segments, toasted pistachios, and a touch of indulgence: crème anglaise.

 

The Duck & the Peach

Sweet-Potato Toffee Cake

location_on 3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW

language Website

Pastry chef Rochelle Cooper’s tender cake arrives drenched with sarsaparilla toffee sauce, speckled with candied pecans, and topped with sweet-potato-and-goat-milk sherbet.

 

Moon Rabbit

Mushroom Chocolate Mousse

location_on 927 F St., NW

language Website

Photograph by Rachel Paraoan.

Dark-chocolate mousse conceals a mix of dehydrated and pulverized mushrooms, including shiitakes, maitakes, and porcinis. Not enough mushroom for you? The plate also features chanterelle ice cream and wild-mushroom streusel.

 

Purple Patch

Ube Halo Halo

location_on 3155 Mount Pleasant St., NW

language Website

Photograph courtesy of restaurant.

Consider halo halo the supercharged sundae of the Philippines. Layers of smooth ube (purple potato) ice cream and shaved ice are interspersed with mix-ins such as red mung beans, jackfruit, toasted coconut, and leche flan, a Filipino crème caramel.

This article appears in the March 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

