The Caps’ Plans for Celebrating Alex Ovechkin’s Run at History

Alex Ovechkin is eight goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goal-scoring record. With 887 goals across his 20 seasons with the Washington Capitals, Ovechkin is on track to surpass Gretzky’s 894 goals in the same amount of seasons—and, if his per-game average of .67 goals holds true, he could do it as early as Sunday, April 13, if you do the fun, very speculative math.

No matter when Ovi makes goal-scoring history, the District is ready to celebrate. Today, the Caps announced their initial plans to commemorate Ovechkin’s “Gr8 Chase.” The team has tapped local artists Brandon Hill and David Barr to paint murals in Adams Morgan and Union Market meant to capture the Caps’ team spirit and Ovi’s athleticism. DMV residents will also see official goal counters pop up throughout the area in places such as Ben’s Chili Bowl, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, and Bugsy’s in Old Town Alexandria. The Caps plan to announce other celebrations for when Ovi actually breaks the record.

Want to see Ovi live this season? You’ve got seven more chances to see him play at home. Tickets start at $62 on Ticketmaster for tomorrow night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, and climb to over $200 as the regular season comes to a close—and Ovechkin inches closer to 895. Fans hoping to watch the Caps play the Blackhawks on April 4 will pay the highest prices right now, as tickets range from $226 to upwards of $1,000.

Fans who venture to Capital One Arena will also be able to see a display outside of section 114/115 that features memorabilia Ovechkin used on the ice throughout his career. Fans can also submit pictures, messages, and their unique goal celebrations for a chance to win a signed Ovechkin jersey on this website. Submissions will be featured on the jumbotron during games and highlighted on the Caps social media pages.

In November, a collision with Utah Hockey Club’s Jack McBain left Ovechkin with a fractured left leg. Washington went 16 games without their captain as he recovered. In 2024-2025, Ovechkin will have played the third fewest games per season across his entire 20-year career for the Capitals. Despite that, he has still scored 34 goals—tied for fifth-most in the NHL this season.

Ovechkin started his NHL career for Washington on October 5, 2005, and made history for the franchise by becoming the first Caps player to score two goals during his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets—the team the Caps will face on April 13. Come on history, do your thing.