12 Fun Ways to See DC’s Cherry Blossoms in 2025

Peak bloom is right around the corner, and there’s many ways to explore the cherry blossoms by foot, bike, boat, and more.

Walking

Stroll alongside the Yoshino trees that line the Tidal Basin on this mile-long walking tour. The route starts at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial bookstore and ends at the Jefferson Memorial. Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for children aged 5 to 12, and free for kids under 5. The tour runs on select dates from March 21 to April 6. 121 West Basin Dr., SW.

This one-and-a-half hour walking tour starts at the DC War Memorial and passes by landmarks around the Tidal Basin such as the Jefferson, FDR, and MLK memorials. Tickets are $4, and tours are available from March 22 to 30.

Boating

This 45-minute sightseeing cruise will take you past the pink florals, plus other Washington spots such as the Watergate Hotel and Capitol. The tour departs from Georgetown and is accompanied by historical narration. Tickets are $25 for adults, and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Tours are available from March 19 to April 13. 3050 K Street, NW.

Pair the cherry trees with brunch, lunch, or dinner during City Experience’s voyage. It’s a pink party on the Potomac River, with a live DJ, bar, and, of course, blossoms views. Prices start at $86 for bottomless brunch, $55 for lunch, and $83 for dinner. Tours range from two to three hours. 580 Water St., SW.

For springtime sights and a breezy boat ride, hop on the water taxi, which offers one-way or round trip rides from Alexandria, Georgetown, the Wharf, and National Harbor. Depending on the route you select, you’ll spot landmarks such as the Kennedy Center, monument, Lincoln Memorial, and Arlington Memorial Bridge. Trips range from 30 to 45 minutes, and tickets start at $22. 950 Wharf St., SW; 3100 K St., NW; 0 Cameron St., Alexandria; 145 National Plaza, National Harbor.

Soak in cherry blossom views while also literally soaking in a hot tub. Each boat is equipped with two hot tubs that can fit a maximum of 10 guests each. Bring your own drinks—the cruise provides coolers, ice, and cups—and there’s a Bluetooth sound system for your cherry blossom playlist. The tour starts at $375 for two people, and each additional guest is $125. Two-hour tour runs from March 15 to April 5. 650 Wharf St., SW.

Spot the Jefferson Memorial and Kennedy Center—among other landmarks—on Embark DC’s private cruises, which can host up to six passengers. The ride includes a complimentary beverage, and passengers can also bring their own food and drinks on board. There’s even a grill for a cherry blossom cookout. Rates are $450 per hour from Monday to Thursday and $500 per hour on Fridays and weekends, with a 90-minute minimum. You can depart from several different locations throughout the area. 650 Wharf St., SW.

This kayak tour moves through the Washington Channel, gliding past views of the pink and white petals in East Potomac Park. While you won’t be able to paddle into the Tidal Basin, you’ll still see plenty of blooms. Tickets are $75. The tour is 90 minutes long, departing from the Wharf boathouse from March 29 to 30 and April 5 to 6. 710 Wharf St., SW.

Biking

Electric bike company Pedego offers three-hour guided tours. Start at the Old Town Alexandria store and weave through the blossoms in East Potomac Park. Ride a solo bike or book a tandem or passenger option to make it a trip for two. The tour is $69 per bike and $10 for additional riders on tandem bikes. The tour runs from March 15 to April 13. Departure times are 10:30 AM and 2:30 PM on weekends and by appointment on weekdays . 210 N. Lee St., Alexandria.

You’ll pedal through the National Mall and Tidal Basin on this two-hour bike tour, checking out sights and flowering trees along the way. A guide will narrate the ride. Prices start at $65. Tours depart at 10 AM and 2:30 PM with tours available until April 12. 701 D St., NW.

Other

Travel through DC by tour bus to see cherry blossoms and landmarks such as the Lincoln Memorial and Korean War Veterans Memorial. A guide will provide historical context on the four-hour tour. Tickets start at $59 per person, and tours are available from March 18 to April 17. 701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW.

This pedicab service will pick you up downtown, then take you for a ride around the city to see the cherry blossoms, memorials along the Tidal Basin, and the National Mall, The recommended length for cherry blossom tours is 90 minutes to three hours, though you can customize the duration. Rates are $135 per hour for a pedicab with two adults and one child, or $165 for for three adults or two adults and two children. To book a pedicab, call 703-231-9882 or book online.