Where to Watch March Madness 2025 Around DC

It’s officially time for March Madness. The 2025 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments start Thursday at 12:15 PM and Friday at 11:30 AM. These DC-area bars are showing the games, serving food and drinks specials, and running bracket competitions.

1 Dupont Circle NW

This Dupont Circle bar has 18 TVs for easy watching. Food and drink specials during the tournaments include $22 Michelob Ultra pitchers and $12 cheesesteak egg rolls.

1716 I St., NW

Hop in the bar’s bracket pool for a chance to win a happy hour with friends or a liquor basket. Game day specials include $18 Miller Lite pitchers, $7 Jameson shots, and $10 sliders.

529 23rd St. S, Arlington

This Crystal City pub has 100-plus TVs for all the upsets and Cinderella stories. Not every game will have the volume up throughout the pub, so check the Facebook page for updates. The bar is pouring $4 Miller Lites, $4 Bud Lights, and $4 Yuenglings throughout March Madness.

4213 Fairfax Dr., Arlington

Pair basketball with wings at this Ballston spot. The sports bar has 30 TV screens for watching the tournament.

1348 Florida Ave., NW

The beer hall on 14th Street will open at 11:45 AM on Thursday through Sunday during the tournament. March Madness deals include $18 pitchers and $35 “Buzzer Beater Buckets” with five Buzzballz cocktails.

1537 7th St., NW

The Chicago and Detroit bar in Shaw is opening at 11:30 AM on Thursday, March 20 and Friday, March 21 for NCAA fans. They’re also hosting a free bracket challenge for the men’s and women’s tournaments.

1221 Van St., SE

The two-story bar is playing the men’s and women’s tournaments across 22 TVs. They’re also offering a slew of specials such as $32 Tito’s lemonade pitchers, $6.25 Miller Lites, and $12 loaded waffle fries.

476 K St., NW

Watch the games on this Mt. Vernon Triangle rooftop. The sportsbook has 22 TVs, and deals rotate daily, from $10 margaritas on Mondays to $7 Bloody Marys and mimosas on weekends.

40001 Fairfax Dr., Arlington

The Ballston bar is hosting a bracket competition. Send in your bracket before the first games on Thursday for your chance to win a cash prize. The bracket is free to enter, but to claim your prize, you’ll need to make a purchase at Quincy Hall during the first two weekends of the tournament.

11800 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

This North Bethesda bar is streaming every game in the tournaments and offering fans $5 build-your-own burgers and $4 Miller Lites.

1250 Half St., SE

Looking for a big screen for the big games? The sports bar in Navy Yard has over 100 TVs, including large projector screens. You can catch every matchup in the men’s and women’s tournaments.

10 N St., SE

Stop by the Navy Yard hangout for March Madness games across 22 TVs, including a massive screen with a four-way split.

901 U St., NW

Cheer on your favorite team with $30 beer buckets. (You can choose between Modelo, Corona, Pacifico, or a medley.) The Shaw bar is opening at 12 PM on Thursday, March 20 to ring in the madness.