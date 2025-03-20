4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

Spring is here, and so is open-house season. This week’s roundup features a condo in Kalorama (for under $1 million), a split-level Alexandria house, and a Takoma Park Colonial. And don’t miss this week’s luxury pick—a Georgetown Federal with a pool.

A Kalorama Penthouse

Price: $875,000, plus $250 monthly HOA fee

Where: 2013 Columbia Rd., NW — Unit E

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1

Listing agent: Jose Semorile, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23, 12 PM — 3 PM

Located in a five-unit rowhouse that dates to 1914, this penthouse condo offers historic touches such as exposed brick and a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom. A private terrace offers panoramic views of the city.

An Alexandria Split-Level

Price: $750,000

Where: 6807 Vantage Dr.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: 0.2 acres

Listing agent: Michelle Doherty, RLAH @properties

Open house: Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23, 2 PM — 4 PM

This 1974 house, located in the Stoney Brooke neighborhood, features a split-level floor plan, a wood-burning fireplace, two primary bedrooms—each with an ensuite bathroom—and a spacious backyard.

A Takoma Park Colonial

Price: $649,000

Where: 1524 Elson St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: 0.1 acres

Listing agent: Michael Matese, Compass

Open house: Saturday, March 22, 10 AM — 12 PM and 2 PM — 4 PM, and Sunday, March 23, 1 PM — 4 PM

Local firms Studio Z and FineCraft Builders renovated and expanded this house in 2016. Front and back porches, a flagstone patio, and a landscaped backyard headline the outdoor amenities. Other selling points: an updated kitchen and a wood-burning fireplace.

A Georgetown Federal

Price: $4.59 million

Where: 3418 Reservoir Rd., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5

Lot size: 0.1 acres

Listing agent: Brett McManaman, Washington Fine Properties

Open house: Sunday, March 23, 1 PM — 3 PM

This house in Georgetown’s West Village, built in 1900 and newly renovated, has plenty of luxury finishes, including marble kitchen counters and backsplash, white oak flooring, and custom millwork. Outside, the back deck overlooks a landscaped yard with a fire pit and pool.