This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

The Body Farm

At George Mason University, forensic scientists are probing the mysteries of human decomposition–work that ultimately could help solve homicide cases. By Matt Ribel.

Ingrid Newkirk Fights On

Four decades after cofounding People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in her Takoma Park apartment, the 76-year-old is still crusading for animal rights–and still willing to get in our faces. By Andrew Zaleski.

Inside the Secret World of Luxury Real Estate

NDAs, private listings, LLCs, security teams. Powerbrokers and high rollers in DC have countless ways of shielding their properties from prying eyes–or threats far worse. Here’s how the elites create a layer of privacy around their homes. By Eric Wills.

CAPITAL COMMENT

DC’s Lost Theaters: DC’s lost movie theaters. By Rob Brunner.

Moore for Men: Governor Wes Moore wants more support for Maryland men. By Sylvie McNamara.

House Hunters: Federal workers scramble to find homes. By Kate Corliss.

Sounds of the City: A podcast looks at DC’s rock history. By Rob Brunner.

THINGS TO DO

Our ten picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Loving Her Neighbor: Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde strives to be kind to all–even Donald Trump, who called her “nasty.” By Sylvie McNamara.

Keys to Success?: DC’s public schools are likely to ban phones. Should laptops be next? By Sylvie McNamara.

LIFE, TRAVEL & HEALTH

A Great Big Guide to Getting Rid of Stuff: Spring is the perfect time to clean out clutter. Here’s what to do with all the things you no longer want. By Amy Moeller.

Heavenly Thrifting: Bargains are blessings at these church-based secondhand stores. By Washingtonian Staff.

On Par: Five destinations with great golf courses, all an easy drive from DC. Plus, fun miniature-golf spots. By Daniella Byck.

Skin in the Game: Plastic surgeons are seeing an uptick in Ozempic patients. Here’s why. Plus, mini facelifts, menopause makeovers, and other trends. By Amy Moeller.

TASTE

Go Fish: A sushi lover’s guide to Washington: our 15 favorite spots, five things to know, and a sushi bar that’s turning fish into wall art. By Ann Limpert.

HOME

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

Neighborhood Briefing: Capitol Hill: New places to eat, shop, and play in Capitol Hill. By Ike Allen and Molly Parks.

Top Mortgage Professionals: The right lender can help you land your dream home. A guide to the area’s best. By Eric Wills.

FIRST PERSON