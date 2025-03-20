10 Exciting Spring Festivals to Attend in the DC Area

Spring ushers in cherry blossom fun, outdoor festivals, and vibrant food and drink events to celebrate the warm weather. Here’s a list of a few of the season’s most exciting happenings:

March 20 – April 13 | Various locations

DC’s much-anticipated Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off this weekend with an opening ceremony blooming with Japanese cultural performances including tap dancer Kazunori Kumagai and puppet theater company Seiwa Bunraku. In the coming weeks, other celebrations of our favorite flowers include the kid-friendly Blossom Kite Festival, the more than 24-hour-long Sakura Matsuri–Japanese Street Festival, outdoor music and art party Petalpalooza, and the colorful finale parade along Constitution Avenue (free).

March 22-April 11 | Arlington

National Landing’s Pink in the Park extravaganza returns to Arlington this weekend. The multi-week event features pink-themed art activations, live music, family fun, vendors, and more. First, families are invited to a splash party at Pink in the Pool this Saturday at Long Bridge Aquatics Center where kids can eat cotton candy, taste tea, and make origami. In the coming weeks, Pink Beats—an outdoor music festival featuring local bands—will take over Water Park on select days through March and April. On April 11, Art of Pink is hosting a nighttime art gathering and food market at Met Park (free).

March 29 | The Wharf

The Wharf’s cherry blossom-inspired Bloomaroo is an all-ages commemoration of springtime. Visitors will find koi kite decorating, face painting, a haiku creation station, and blossom-themed pop-up bars. Guests can also watch R&B, pop, and international performances across multiple stages. To close out the affair there will be a pink fireworks finale along the decorated waterfront (free).

March 30 | National Harbor

National Harbor’s annual Sakura Sunday brings a Japanese pop-up market, art, music and dance, culinary treats, and more to the Maryland waterfront as part of National Cherry Blossom Festival events. Attendees can learn jojutsu and sword training from live demonstrators, groove to bilingual band Off-Knowneous, and be a part of the Water Lantern Festival. If you’re looking for refreshments, there will be tea offerings and Asian street food under the Capital Canopy marketplace (free).

April 12 | Nationals Park

Sip on seasonal spring beers or craft brews from dozens of different breweries at this laid-back beer fest. General admission tickets grant guests access to unlimited samples from over 80 breweries, as well as live music, a dueling piano bar, and food truck alley. VIP tickets allow visitors to check out the warning track and dugouts at Nationals Park, batting practice against live pitching, plus take home some commemorative goodies ($55+).

April 25-26 | Embassy of France

This festival, with its chocolate tastings and cocoa-making workshops, is great for those with a sweet tooth. The event brings more than 30 chocolate vendors from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond to the Embassy of France, where participants can learn to make chocolate at guided workshops and listen to chocolatiers discuss an array of treats. This year, there’s a ticket upgrade option to attend the evening session featuring wine and music ($25+).

April 26 | Union Market

Raise a glass—or two—to the spring return of DC Wine Fest at Union Market’s Dock 5. Oenophiles and enthusiasts can sip on a variety of wines and alcoholic beverages from on-site vendors such as District Winery, Good Spirit Farm, 41 Wines, and others. In addition to the pours, there will be coffee and jewelry vendors, live music, and seafood bites ($35+).

May 1 – 31 | Multiple locations

Taking place during International Cultural Awareness Month, Passport DC is a month-long event that highlights the rich traditions of diplomacy in Washington. The 2025 festival will feature the Around the World Embassy tour on May 3, where guests can experience art, culture, food, and fashion from around the globe by visiting participating embassies. Plus, you can check out the International City Food Festival on May 2-3, the EU open house tour on May 10, and the Fiesta Asia fair on May 17 with outdoor crafts, performances, and street food (free).

May 2-3 | Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds

Here’s another chance to celebrate the luck of the Irish this spring: The Annapolis Irish Festival is two days worth of Ireland-inspired fun. Friday night is an adults-only music bash featuring two live bands, and Saturday closes out the weekend events with a family-friendly festival featuring food and Irish-themed vendors to shop ($15+; kids under 12 free on Saturday).

May 16-18 | Loudoun County

The second edition of the Lincoln Strawberry Festival features all things strawberry to help raise scholarship funds for local high school students. The Wegmeyer Farms Foundation will produce a lineup of family-friendly activities, a pancake breakfast, strawberry picking, and other foodie entertainment for visitors to savor ($15).

