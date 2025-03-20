PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in February

10
Where: 1746 S St., NW
How much: $3,700,000
Listing agent: Sean Ruppert, Logan Skye Realty
Buyer’s agent: Robert Crawford, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Renovated in 2024 by OPaL Design + Build in Cabin John, this Dupont Circle townhouse features five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, an elevator, and a rooftop deck. An apartment on the lower level can serve as an in-law suite.
9
Where: 40217 Jefferson Springs Ct., Aldie
How much: $3,800,000
Listing agent: Andre Perez and Cameron Razzaghi, Compass
Buyer’s agent: Jeddie Busch, Compass
Offering views of the Blue Ridge and Bull Run Mountains, this 6,911-square-foot Aldie house features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a three-car garage, and a fitness room. Other amenities include a wine cellar and an outdoor kitchen.
8
Where: 8561 Horseshoe Ln., Potomac
How much: $3,900,000
Listing agent: Rocky Bowers and Denise McGowan, Compass
Buyer’s agent: Stuart Sebring, Taylor Properties
This newly built 9,021-square-foot Potomac house sits on a two-acre lot and boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, three fireplaces, an elevator, and a screened-in porch with a grilling deck.
7
Where: 2701 36th St., NW
How much: $4,100,000
Listing agent: Jonathan Taylor and Maxwell Rabin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Buyer’s agent: Christopher Ritzert and Christie-Anne Weiss, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
This 1924 Observatory Circle house includes five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, two fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen with a marble island, and 14 skylights. The primary suite opens to a skylit marble bath and an office with a media room.
6
Where: 6419 Brookside Dr., Chevy Chase
How much: $4,825,000
Listing agent: Kathleen Kiernan, Washington Fine Properties
Buyer’s agent: Unrepresented
This 7,311-square-foot Chevy Chase house, built in 1935 and updated in 2012, features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a powder room, and a wood-burning fireplace.
5
Where: 2708 44th St., NW
How much: $5,000,000
Listing agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Buyer’s agent: Julia Diaz-Asper and Jeffrey Jackson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
This Wesley Heights house, built in 1999 and renovated by Kent Construction & Development, includes five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and a cherry-paneled library with a wet bar.
4
Where: 4119 Rosemary St., Chevy Chase
How much: $5,200,000
Listing agent: Eric Murtagh and John Coplen, Long & Foster Real Estate
Buyer’s agent: Karen Kuchins, Long & Foster Real Estate
Built in 2024, this 6,948-square-foot Chevy Chase house features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a three-car garage. It was designed by GTM Architects and constructed by Patrick K. Keating & Co.
3
Where: 8230 Weller Ave., McLean
How much: $5,412,000
Listing agent: Steve Watson and Sam Trump, KW Metro Center
Buyer’s agent: Jennifer Thornett, Washington Fine Properties
This newly constructed 8,198-square-foot McLean house includes six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, a three-car garage, a gas fireplace, and an exercise room. The backyard boasts a heated pool, a pool house, a spa, and Turkish marble decking.
2
Where: 601 Wharf St., SW #5
How much: $6,000,000
Listing agent: Michelle Giannini and Lynn Tsao, Hoffman Realty
Buyer’s agent: Andrea Woodhouse, Compass
Located in the Amaris building that was designed by late Uruguayan architect Rafael Viñoly (interiors by Thomas Juul-Hansen), this three-bedroom and four-bathroom condo boasts waterfront, Capitol, and monument views, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a rooftop terrace with a kitchen. Building amenities include an indoor pool and sauna, and a waterfront terrace with a grilling area.
1
Where: 5110 Cammack Dr., Bethesda
How much: $7,000,000
Listing agent: Lauren Pillsbury, Washington Fine Properties
Buyer’s agent: Sassy Jacobs, Washington Fine Properties
Built in 2023 by Zantzinger, this 6,464-square-foot Bethesda house was designed by Thomson & Cooke Architects and features interiors by Cameron Ruppert. It includes five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen with a walnut island, a wood-burning fireplace, and an outdoor dining area with another fireplace.