5 Cool New Things to Look for at Nationals Park This Season

Thursday, March 27 is opening day at Nationals Park—when the Nats face off against the Phillies, and the team commences a season-long celebration of its 20th anniversary. Here’s what’s new at the ballpark:

A new “Head Quarters”

The stadium has dedicated a wall on the ground floor (near section 127) to shelves of 80 bobbleheads, which the team has been doling out to fans for the past two decades. Collectors will also find three special bobbleheads for giveaway on Saturday, May 24, commemorating famous moments like Jayson Werth’s 2012 National Division Series walk-off and Howie Kendrick’s 2019 World Series home run off the foul pole.

Plenty of family-friendly fun

Bringing the kids? They’ll have the opportunity to run the bases every Sunday starting on April 27. Also expect read-aloud story times with Nationals players, and souvenir giveaways (oversized chains, Mr. Potato Head figures) throughout the season. Later in the season (details and official start date TBD), junior fans under 12 can eat free on Tuesdays.

A revamped food hall—and 11 new food vendors

This season, the Nationals Brew House is transforming into Change-Up Food Hall, which will feature a bar plus three stalls serving a rotating menu of dishes inspired by away teams (think Philly cheesesteak nachos on opening day); creatively-topped hot dogs, and desserts. Eleven more vendors throughout the ballpark are winners of the “Pitch Your Product” competition, which allowed restaurateurs and food/beverage suppliers to vie for stadium concession stand spots. Here’s the list of winners and where you’ll find them:

(Section 109). The Union Market-based rum distillery and bar will bring classic cocktails to the stadium, like strawberry daiquiris and dark and stormies. Dog Tag Bakery (suites and select Marketplace locations) This Georgetown-based bakery runs a fellowship program that hires veterans, military spouses, and caregivers. At Nats Park, it’ll serve up butterscotch-chip blondies, raspberry granola bars, and on-theme cookies.

(Section 140). with locations in both National Landing and Union Market (as well as an “OG” food truck), will sling mod-Viet street food. Go for flaky roti tacos dressed like banh mi, with pickled veggies, spicy mayonnaise, and the meat of your choice. Taqueria Picoso (Section 117). This Alexandria taqueria will serve tacos and tortes. We recommend the torta de chilaquiles with salsa verde, lime mayonnaise, and carne asada.

Tuesday night discounts

Last year’s $5 game specials are back, along with other discounted options, like $12 tickets. This year, look for $5 Bud Lights, hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, nachos, and fountain sodas—all available on Tuesdays only. The park’s happy hour will also expand. Find 12-ounce cans of Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra for $6 from the time the gates open to scheduled first pitch.

Theme days are back

Dog-friendly days, Girl Scout days, and even a Grateful Dead day are on the agenda. During a series of cultural heritage days, fans can snag a jacket featuring a local artist’s interpretation of the Nats’ Curly W logo. See the full list of events here.