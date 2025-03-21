13 Brunch Spots Near the National Mall’s Cherry Blossoms

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



Planning a stroll around the National Mall and Tidal Basin? Here’s where to grab brunch after a morning of blossom-viewing.

1100 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

While it’s not technically brunch, José Andrés’s Waldorf Astoria eatery starts its lunch service at 11 AM. Sample cuts from the restaurant’s jamón bar, plus small plates like a Waldorf salad, oxtail croquetas, and conch fritters. And if you’re really in the mood for something breakfast-y, there’s an egg dish with Iberico ham, cippolini onions, and pan de cristal.

10 Pearl St., SW

The Wharf location of this ever-expanding local chainlet of Cuban/Dominican cafes is a primo spot for a pastry (we go for the guava pastelito) or a pressed breakfast sandwich and a coffee with crema. Rum cocktails go down easy, too. Look for fun specials, like an old fashioned spiked with maduro syrup or a “Cubanita” with tomato juice and Worcestershire sauce. Note that the Wharf is less than a 15 minute walk from the Tidal Basin, but a bit of a hike from other spots on the National Mall, like the Lincoln Memorial.

791 Wharf St., SW

Feel like splurging? Head to Fabio Trabocchi’s glittery waterfront Spanish restaurant for gorgeous seafood towers, plates of Iberico ham, and a chorizo-topped breakfast paella. Finish with a round of churros and horchata soft-serve.

701 Wharf St., SW

Treat yourself to a hangtown fry frittata (topped with fried oysters and tartar sauce) or a lobster roll at this Wharf outpost of Hank’s Oyster Bar. A large patio is open in warm weather for sipping mimosas or knocking back oyster shooters by the water.



100 District Sq., SW

This New-York-born Lebanese restaurant at the center of the Wharf just released a prix fixe brunch menu. For $39 per person, choose mezze like classic hummus and lamb-and-beef kebabs; mains like shakshuka and Lebanese toast; and a dessert of baklava or orange-blossom milk pudding.

480 Seventh St., NW

When Jaleo opened in 1993, tapas-style dining was still a relatively foreign concept in Washington. Even as small-plates restaurants have multiplied to encompass a globe’s-worth of cuisines, José Andrés’s flagship Spanish spot still holds its own. Some of the greatest pleasures are its simplest: baked skillet eggs with Manchego cheese, sweet toast with caramelized bananas, and a sandwich stuffed with a slice of Spanish tortilla. Sangría is a tempting way to liven up a meal—try a classic roja, or one with seasonal fruit suspended in cava.

670 Wharf St., SW

For Mediterranean-style seafood and picturesque Wharf views, head to this white-tablecloth taverna. Weekend bottomless brunch goes for $75 per person, and includes unlimited Greek bites like crab spanakorizo, moussaka, and baklava pancakes.

98 District Sq., SW



Two outdoor dining areas and ample margaritas make this colorful Mexican spot at the Wharf an attractive brunch option on warm days. In addition to a wide-ranging menu of tacos, enchiladas, and crispy-tortilla apertivos, find vibrant cocktails and weekend brunch specials like chilaquiles and huevos rancheros.

1475 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Stephen Starr’s spiffy new American restaurant near the White House will begin serving brunch and lunch starting Wednesday, March 26. Offerings include poached eggs with truffle, New York strip and eggs, and a classic burger. Keep in mind that the restaurant is located about a mile from the Tidal Basin.

1120 Maine Ave., SW

This Wharf Italian restaurant offers a brunch menu loaded with crostini, panini, and plenty of elevated egg dishes. To drink, there are mimosas and bloodies, or go for a combo meal: a burger and glass of Veuve Clicquot for $50.

675 15th St., NW

Few places feel more “Washington” than this old-school, mahogany-filled saloon neighboring the White House. The American menu includes plenty of crowd-pleasers (chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits). We like to post up at one of Old Ebbitt’s four—yes, four!—bars for a beer with a crabcake sandwich or a platter of oysters.

610 Water St., SW

If you’re looking for a quick bite, this all-day Wharf bakery/café is a lovely spot for a pastry and coffee. Croissants are the stars of the show, whether filled with ham and cheese, chocolate, or almond.

400 Eighth St., NW



Whether you need a quick pick-me-up or want to linger, this casual Japanese cafe and tea house is a welcome respite. The vegetarian-friendly menu includes everything from to cilantro-scrambled eggs to noodles, although we’re partial to the handroll bento box with tea-cured salmon. For a recharge, order a pot of tea from a list of over 45 varieties.

