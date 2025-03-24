NOVEL 14th Street is where vintage character meets the next generation of residents. Uniquely positioned just north of the U Street Corridor in Northwest Washington, D.C., NOVEL 14th Street honors its rich history while embracing the modern lifestyle of its residents, oﬀering something for everyone.

Where Heritage Becomes Home

From the moment you walk through our doors, you’re met with an elevated level of hospitality, a buzzing warmth of energy from public and private co-working spaces and an unmatched living experience designed with authenticity in mind. NOVEL 14th Street oﬀers high quality apartments near commuter hot spots and incorporates eclectic charm into your day-to-day lifestyle.

A Storied Corridor

Situated just north of Logan Circle near Columbia Heights, living here means experiencing award-winning restaurants, galleries, creative cocktail bars and boutiques alongside the area’s dynamic multicultural mosaic of storied progress and change. Ties which you’ll see through the building’s façade, amenity spaces and curated event programming.

NOVEL 14th Street is also close to downtown Washington, D.C., with seamless access to public transportation, it keeps you connected to history and makes commuting smooth and simple. Nearby green spaces such as Meridian Hill Park are 9 mins away—the perfect place for your next picnic, outdoor workout or a stroll with your furry friend. Steps away, enjoy U Street’s historic venues, like the Howard Theatre and the iconic 9:30 Club, keeping the spirit of jazz and live music alive.

Vintage Character Meets Present-Day Style

Our brand-new studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes oﬀer contemporary fixtures, timeless textures and notable charm with light-filled spaces that feel like home.

Our residences are complete with high-quality finishes such as designer pendant lighting, handcrafted subway tile and blue cabinetry – all blending style with 14th Street culture. Experience spacious walk-in closets, keyless entry, high-speed fiber internet, Samsung appliances and more for the best in smart convenience.

Weave A Tapestry of Culture

Whether you’re working from home, entertaining neighbors or simply looking for a space to unwind, every detail is designed to support the way you live.

NOVEL 14th Street hosts a unique variety of community amenities featuring an exclusive resident rooftop lounge with a resort-style pool and fireplace, a fully equipped fitness center and yoga room, a lively on-site coﬀee shop, private and public coworking spaces and a pamper-filled pet spa for your furry friends.

Integrated Coﬀee Social House

With convenient access through NOVEL’s lobby, Land of a Thousand Hills, oﬀers a unique space to gather with friends while enjoying a freshly brewed cup of coﬀee.

At LTH, your order is more than a transaction, your part of a community that invests in coﬀee farming villages to provide living wages, education, healthcare and clean water, while celebrating the craft of specialty coﬀee. Did we mention LTH oﬀers complimentary coﬀee during your first tour? Swing by NOVEL 14th Street today and check it out for yourself.

Our Setting, Your Story

NOVEL oﬀers a unique experience for residents through thoughtful design, unmatched resident programming and inspired amenity spaces. Choose between studio, 1- and -2-bedroom floorplans and find a space that best suits your needs. Living here is a revival of something timeless and on the edge of something contemporary. A mix of vintage character and present-day charm.

Tour in-person through April 30th, 2025, mention this article and enjoy coﬀee on us. Lease now for two months of free rent and receive a $250 gift card to our on-site coﬀee social house, Land of a Thousand Hills. * Top it oﬀ by joining us on Tuesday, April 1st at NOVEL 14th Street to celebrate the Grand Opening of our community.

For more information, visit novel14thst.com.