PHOTOS: Conan O’Brien Honored With the 26th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Tracy Morgan, David Letterman and Nikki Glaser were among the stars in attendance.

Conan O'Brien was presented with the 26th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Conan O’Brien was presented with the 26th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor yesterday evening, during a star-studded gala performance held inside the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall.

Named in honor of one of the world’s great humorists, the award recognizes individuals “who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist [Mark Twain].”

Some of the biggest names in comedy were in attendance for the occasion, including Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Tracy Morgan, David Letterman, Nikki Glaser, John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Stephen Colbert, and Reggie Watts.

This year’s award ceremony risked being overshadowed by President Trump’s sudden and recent reorganization of the institution’s leadership. But ultimately, the evening not only moved forward smoothly but the comedians didn’t pull any punches in roasting both O’Brien and Trump.

In accepting this year’s prize on-stage, O’Brien addressed the situation head-on by saying: “A special thanks to all of the beautiful people who have worked here at the Kennedy Center for years and who are worried about what the future might bring. My eternal thanks for their selfless devotion to the arts.”

 

Surrounded by family and friends, Conan O’Brien takes his seat during last night’s gala performance.
The Max Weinberg 7, the former house band on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” performs.
The “Masturbating Bear,” one of the longest running jokes on “Late Night,” helped kick off the show.
Reggie Watts and Katherine McCollough.
Plenty of stars turned out in support of O’Brien, including Adam Sandler, Andy Richter (O’Brien’s longtime sidekick on “Late Night”), Kumail Nanjiani, and Stephen Colbert.
Jake and Jennifer Tapper.
Max Weinberg.
A skit featuring “Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.”
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.
O’Brien spots friends in the audience.
Nikki Glaser and her parents Julie E. and Edward J. Glaser.
Brian McCann came dressed as “The FedEx Pope” character.
Kumail Nanjiani.
O’Brien signs autographs for fans outside of the Kennedy Center.
Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and Kennedy Center trustee Sergio Gor.
Bill Burr.
Conan O’Brien and Liza Powel O’Brien.
Sona Movsesian, O’Brien’s longtime personal assistant.

