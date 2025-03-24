PHOTOS: Conan O’Brien Honored With the 26th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Conan O’Brien was presented with the 26th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor yesterday evening, during a star-studded gala performance held inside the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall.

Named in honor of one of the world’s great humorists, the award recognizes individuals “who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist [Mark Twain].”

Some of the biggest names in comedy were in attendance for the occasion, including Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Tracy Morgan, David Letterman, Nikki Glaser, John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Stephen Colbert, and Reggie Watts.

This year’s award ceremony risked being overshadowed by President Trump’s sudden and recent reorganization of the institution’s leadership. But ultimately, the evening not only moved forward smoothly but the comedians didn’t pull any punches in roasting both O’Brien and Trump.

In accepting this year’s prize on-stage, O’Brien addressed the situation head-on by saying: “A special thanks to all of the beautiful people who have worked here at the Kennedy Center for years and who are worried about what the future might bring. My eternal thanks for their selfless devotion to the arts.”