What’s the Best First Date Bar In DC? You Decide.

Cast your vote in our March Madness bracket.

Written by | Published on

What makes a great first date bar? In honor of our March dating guide, we’ve put together a bracket with 16 first date destinations across DC, placing them in a bar-to-bar battle for the heart of the city. Which spot will emerge victorious? That’s for you to decide.

Round 1
March 24
  • Jane Jane
  • Copycat Co.
  • Trouble Bird
  • The Green Zone
  • All Souls
  • OKPB
  • Tiki TNT
  • Service Bar

Round 2
March 26
  • PLACEHOLDER
  • PLACEHOLDER
  • PLACEHOLDER
  • PLACEHOLDER

Round 3
March 28
  • PLACEHOLDER
  • PLACEHOLDER

championship
March 31
  • PLACEHOLDER 
  • PLACEHOLDER 
Round 3
March 28
  • PLACEHOLDER 
  • PLACEHOLDER 

Round 2
March 26
  • PLACEHOLDER
  • PLACEHOLDER
  • PLACEHOLDER
  • PLACEHOLDER

Round 1
March 24
  • Bar Charley
  • Last Call
  • The Eastern
  • Calico
  • Bar a Vin
  • McClellan’s Retreat
  • Players Club
  • Board Room

More:

Longreads

Perfect for your commute

Rep. Jennifer Wexton’s Way Through

I Escaped My Problems at a DC Monastery

Why Are Annoying Political Texts Out of Control?

What’s the Deal With Republicans and Steakhouses?