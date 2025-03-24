What’s the Best First Date Bar In DC? You Decide.

What makes a great first date bar? In honor of our March dating guide, we’ve put together a bracket with 16 first date destinations across DC, placing them in a bar-to-bar battle for the heart of the city. Which spot will emerge victorious? That’s for you to decide.
Round 1
March 24
March 24
- Jane Jane
- Copycat Co.
- Trouble Bird
- The Green Zone
- All Souls
- OKPB
- Tiki TNT
- Service Bar
Round 2
March 26
March 26
- PLACEHOLDER
- PLACEHOLDER
- PLACEHOLDER
- PLACEHOLDER
Round 3
March 28
March 28
- PLACEHOLDER
- PLACEHOLDER
championship
March 31
March 31
- PLACEHOLDER
- PLACEHOLDER
Round 3
March 28
March 28
- PLACEHOLDER
- PLACEHOLDER
Round 2
March 26
March 26
- PLACEHOLDER
- PLACEHOLDER
- PLACEHOLDER
- PLACEHOLDER
Round 1
March 24
March 24
- Bar Charley
- Last Call
- The Eastern
- Calico
- Bar a Vin
- McClellan’s Retreat
- Players Club
- Board Room