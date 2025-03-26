Beautifully sited on the East Fork of Langford Creek, this light-filled custom home captures the serene spirit of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Designed to blend the charm of a working farm with modern elegance, the five-bedroom residence is a retreat for comfort, entertaining, and connecting with nature. The east/west orientation offers stunning sunrises and sunsets from every room. Inside, 12-foot ceilings on the first floor enhance the expansive water views. The main level includes a luxurious primary suite with two en-suite bathrooms, dressing rooms, and a wood-burning fireplace. Upstairs, four additional bedrooms each have en-suite baths; three include fireplaces, and one has a private sitting room.

Set on 80 acres, the property features landscaping by Oehme, van Sweden, with bluestone and brick terraces, a walled garden, three wildlife-friendly ponds, and a spring display of peonies. A pool and pagoda overlook the creek. Two peaceful garden structures offer ideal spaces for reading or meditation. Organic fields are farmed by a neighbor, and a caretaker’s house, barns, and silo sit at the entrance. Recent updates include a new cedar shake roof and energy-efficient French doors and windows. With 2,900 square feet of unfinished basement, the home invites your personal touch.