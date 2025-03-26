Your Guide to Eating and Drinking Inside Nationals Park

We’ll always have peanuts and Cracker Jack, but at Nationals Park, fans can proudly sing “buy me some dumplings and roti tacos,” too. The Nationals have partnered with a deep bench of local food and drink vendors to bring exciting, global flavors to the stadium in Navy Yard. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic frozen cocktail or a chilaquiles sandwich, there will be plenty to pick from, including 11 new food stops, when the ballpark opens Thursday, March 27.

Ballpark fare can get expensive, but arrive early and you’ll find happy hour pricing on some beers. From when the gates open to the scheduled first pitch, you can score $5 beers—12 ounce cans of Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra—and $6 NUTRL hard seltzers and Skimmers vodka tea at the Change-Up bar (formerly known as the Budweiser Brew House in Center Field Plaza), plus the Budweiser Terrace and ULTRA Loft (sections 242 and 243).

And the park will host three non-baseball food and drink events in the coming months: DC Beer Fest (Saturday April 12), Uncorked: DC Wine Fest (Saturday, April 19), and Tacos and Tequila (Saturday, May 17).

While three dining kiosks—Steak of the Union, Emerald Armor Cafe, and La Casita Pupuseria—will return to the concession lineup this year, there are plenty of new spots in their stead. Here’s a guide to this season’s ballpark bites.

New in 2025

Eleven new vendors throughout the ballpark are winners of a “Pitch Your Product” competition, which allowed restaurateurs and food/beverage suppliers to vie for stadium concession stand spots. Here’s the list of winners and where you’ll find them:

Cotton & Reed (Section 109) The Union Market-based rum distillery and bar will bring classic cocktails to the stadium, like strawberry daiquiris and dark and stormies.

Dog Tag Bakery (suites and select Marketplace locations) This Georgetown-based bakery runs a fellowship program that hires veterans, military spouses, and caregivers. At Nats Park, it’ll serve up butterscotch-chip blondies, raspberry granola bars, and on-theme cookies.

Electric Cool-Aid (Sections 102 and 147) This bar, which has a homebase in Shaw, will pour frozen cocktails like the Fastball Frose and a Curveball Colada made with pineapple Dole whip.

Kam & 46 (section 105) This Rosslyn shop/food truck brings Filipino-Hawaiian bites like tuna tartare nachos made with house-fried wonton chips, and vegetable lumpia.

Lucky Danger (Section 238) Pentagon City’s Chinese-American spot will serve fare like orange chicken, lo mein, and well-spiced chicken-and-chive dumplings.

Maracas Ice Pops (Mobile bicycle levels) Mexican-style popsicles are made with fresh-cut fruit and feature both sweet and spicy toppings. Don’t miss the mango bars drizzled with chamoy and sprinkled with Tajin.

Moore Crunch (Marketplaces at Sections 110, 129, 141, 205, 229, 306 and 314) Look for bags of seasoned hard pretzels with flavors like cinnamon-sugar and Maryland crab.

Mush (Section 136 and 137) Contrary to the place’s name, this stand specializes in all things plant-based and crispy. Think oyster-mushroom “chicken” sandwiches and tenders, and bowls with jerk and Peruvian spices.

Party Of (Marketplaces at Sections 110, 129, 141, 205, 229, 306 and 314) Popcorn with Thai-inspired accents is this brand’s specialty. We like the nutty and tangy pad Thai flavor.

Phowheels (Section 140) With locations in both National Landing and Union Market (as well as an “OG” food truck), Phowheels specializes in mod-Viet street food. Go for flaky roti tacos dressed like banh mi, with pickled veggies, spicy mayonnaise, and the meat of your choice.

Taqueria Picoso (Section 117) This Alexandria taqueria will serve tacos and tortes. We recommend the torta de chilaquiles with salsa verde, lime mayonnaise, and carne asada.

Specialty Drinks and Stadium Bars

BetMGM Sportsbook (near the Main Entrance) In 2022, the Nationals partnered with BetMGM to open the first sportsbook at an MLB stadium. The swanky 4,000 square-foot space boasts a 40-foot bar with pub food, plenty of TVs, and multiple betting windows and kiosks. While fans can’t go between the stadium and the sportsbook during games, the BetMGM app allows users to place mobile wagers within a two-block radius of the park.

District Drafts (Multiple locations) Local beer vendor District Drafts has whittled down its Nationals Park locations since last year—it now has six locations instead of 13. Head here for brews from DC Brau, Denizens, Hellbender, Port City, and more.

Cocktail Counter (Section 147) Cocktail fans will find batched creations from Tory Pratt, the founder of DC’s Pratt Standard Cocktail Co.

The Change-Up Food Hall (Center Field Plaza) The bar near the main entrance, which was formerly known as Budweiser Brew House, offers plenty of beers, good views, and pub fare. New this year are three stalls serving a rotating menu of dishes inspired by away teams (think cheesesteak nachos on opening day, when the Nats play the Phillies); creatively-topped hot dogs, and desserts. The Change-Up also one of the places you’ll find that $5 beer deal before first pitch. Fans can book outdoor tables during special events and theme nights, or as part of seasonal ticket packages.

Budweiser Terrace Bar and ULTRA Loft (Sections 242 and 243) This bar and picnic area is a fun place to gather during games, and neighbors popular stands like Shake Shack and Rocklands.

Devils Backbone Left Field Lodge (Section 301) The Virginia brewery has a bar and picnic area serving its staple beers, and the brewers sometimes team up with the Nats for exclusive specials.

Casamigos Sky Deck (Section 222) Frozen margs and other tequila and mezcal drinks are the draw here.

Cutwater Bars (Multiple locations) These bars specialize in canned classic cocktails, as well as select drafts and harder-to-come-by Cutwater spirits.

Foodie Fan Favorites

Capo Deli (Section 136) The popular Italian deli will offer its huge Italian subs and pasta salads.

Swizzler (Sections 106, 132, and 320) What started as a food truck is now a multi-platform business that’s rethinking fast food with grass-fed (and very tasty) burgers on locally made potato buns. Its first brick-and-mortar is just blocks from the stadium, but you can get the smash-burgers and crispy chicken sandwiches inside, too.

Haute Dogs and Fries (Sections 105, 232, and 315) A longtime Washingtonian favorite, this specialty hot dog purveyor is adding two more concession stands this year. They will dish up snappy franks with creative toppings; past winners include Chicago-style and banh mi-inspired dogsi.

Eli’s Crepes (Section 113) Look for sweet and savory crepes, with fillings like chicken pesto and Nutella-strawberry, in the park’s main concourse.

South Mountain Creamery (Sections 115 and 136, 143, and 235) The family-owned farm and ice cream purveyor out of Frederick is a nice break from all the Dippin’ Dots. They’ll have double the number of locations at Nationals Stadium this year.

Rocklands BBQ (Section 118) The wood-fired barbecue specialist dishes up pulled pork and chicken sandwiches, tasty sides like slaw and mac n’ cheese, and gluten-free barbecue bowls.

Hard Times Café (Section 133) The Washington classic, which opened in Alexandria in 1980, specializes in all things chili (vegetarian and meaty)—it’s ladled on dogs, fries, nachos, and more.

Los Cinco Tacos (Sections 136 and 309) This taqueria, a sister restaurant to Capo Deli, will serve Veracruz-born chef Jose Candelero’s barbacoa, chicken, nopal, and al pastor tacos, along with nachos. This year they’ll add a second location to the stadium.

Ben’s Chili Bowl (Sections 110, 141, and 307) This spinoff of the U Street institution, now with a third Nationals Park location, dishes up DC’s famed chili-cheese half-smokes. Plus, its chili-cheese fries are great for soaking up beer beyond the seventh inning.

Roaming Rooster (Section 239) DC’s smash hit fried-chicken-sandwich maker serves its hearty creations at the park. Heat seekers should try the hot chicken or Nashville hot-hot variety—or skip the burn and order the honey-butter chicken sando.

Arepa Zone (Sections 148 and 304) The popular Venezuelan vendor serves stuffed arepas, cachapas (fried corn cakes), and cheesy tequeños.

Taste of the Majors (Sections 114, 243, and 308) a concept from Nats Park chef James Pryor, will have three stands (two are new) serving a rotating selection of hot dogs with toppings inspired by whatever team the Nats are playing. Pryor says he’s looking forward to a Nats versus. Yankees game, when the stand will serve pastrami-and-sauerkraut-topped franks.

Ssongs Korean Hot Dogs (Sections 130 and 303) This Korean corn-dog stand has two locations in local malls, and now two locations at Nats Park. The corn dogs—some filled with mozzarella instead of sausage—are chewy and slightly sweet. There’s canned boba tea, too.

Melissa’s Field of Greens (Sections 136 and 137) There are a number of meatless dishes around the Park, but dedicated herbivores can go all-in at this kiosk without worry. This year, Melissa’s will also feature offerings from newcomer Mush.

Shake Shack (Section 240) It’s now easier to get a double Shackburger fix, thanks to mobile pre-ordering.

Rita’s Italian Ice and Custard (Sections 106 and 317) This outpost of the chain will serve Italian ice, frozen custard, and other refreshers.

Grab-and-Go Marketplaces (Multiple locations) Speed is the name of the game—and that extends to beer. At nine Grab-and-Go Marketplaces, fans can walk up to coolers and select snacks and drinks (anything from Bud Light to local Port City, plus seltzers and canned cocktails). A self-checkout system, with ID verification, makes things even faster.

Ballpark Classics

Grand Slam Grill (Multiple locations) A no-frills concession for ballpark dogs and chicken tenders.

