4 Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

A Logan Circle rowhouse, an Arlington Cape Cod, and a Silver Spring Colonial. Plus, a luxe Cleveland Park house.

Photograph by David Pipkin.

Skirt the cherry blossom crowds this weekend by visiting one of our open house picks: A charming rowhouse in Logan Circle, a sunny Cape Cod in Arlington, a newly renovated Colonial in Silver Spring, and a luxury listing in Cleveland Park.

A Logan Circle Rowhouse

Photograph by Carlo Russo.
Photograph by Carlo Russo.
Photograph by Carlo Russo.
Photograph by Carlo Russo.

Price: $1.9 million
Where: 1828 15th St., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3
Lot size: .04 acres
Listing agents: Renee Peres and Pee Jay Santos, Compass
Open house: Saturday, March 29, 1 PM – 4 PM

A renovated kitchen, exposed brick, and a large deck are just a few highlights of this circa-1870 rowhouse. A carriage house above the garage includes its own bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen with views of the courtyard.

An Arlington Cape Cod

Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.

Price: $1.15 million
Where: 809 21st St., S.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5
Lot size: 0.1 acres
Listing agents: Geva Lester and Jane Morrison, Varity Homes
Open house: Sunday, March 30, 1 PM – 3 PM

This 1936 house features a sunroom and a spacious backyard with a pergola. Other selling points: Upgraded kitchen appliances and an in-law suite on the lower level.

A Silver Spring Colonial

 

Photograph by HomeVisit.
Photograph by HomeVisit.
Photograph by HomeVisit.
Photograph by HomeVisit.

Price:  $675,000
Where: 10110 Brunett Ave.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2
Lot size: 0.1 acres
Listing agents:  Sheena Saydam and Daria Hardaway, Keller Williams Capital Properties
Open house: Sunday, March 30, 12 PM – 2 PM

Located in the Four Corners neighborhood, this newly renovated listing includes a sunroom, finished basement, updated kitchen, a fenced yard, and a patio for entertaining.

A Cleveland Park House

Photograph by David Pipkin.
Photograph by David Pipkin.
Photograph by David Pipkin.
Photograph by David Pipkin.

Price: $2.8 million
Where: 2609 Klingle Rd., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms:  4/3
Lot size:  0.2 acres
Listing agent: Tiernan Dickens, Redfin
Open house: Sunday, March 30, 1 PM – 3 PM

Views of Rock Creek Park, cathedral ceilings, a brick patio, a fireplace, built-ins, and a two-car garage—these are some of the highlights of this Cleveland Park listing.

