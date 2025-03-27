4 Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Skirt the cherry blossom crowds this weekend by visiting one of our open house picks: A charming rowhouse in Logan Circle, a sunny Cape Cod in Arlington, a newly renovated Colonial in Silver Spring, and a luxury listing in Cleveland Park.
A Logan Circle Rowhouse
Price: $1.9 million
Where: 1828 15th St., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3
Lot size: .04 acres
Listing agents: Renee Peres and Pee Jay Santos, Compass
Open house: Saturday, March 29, 1 PM – 4 PM
A renovated kitchen, exposed brick, and a large deck are just a few highlights of this circa-1870 rowhouse. A carriage house above the garage includes its own bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen with views of the courtyard.
An Arlington Cape Cod
Price: $1.15 million
Where: 809 21st St., S.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5
Lot size: 0.1 acres
Listing agents: Geva Lester and Jane Morrison, Varity Homes
Open house: Sunday, March 30, 1 PM – 3 PM
This 1936 house features a sunroom and a spacious backyard with a pergola. Other selling points: Upgraded kitchen appliances and an in-law suite on the lower level.
A Silver Spring Colonial
Price: $675,000
Where: 10110 Brunett Ave.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2
Lot size: 0.1 acres
Listing agents: Sheena Saydam and Daria Hardaway, Keller Williams Capital Properties
Open house: Sunday, March 30, 12 PM – 2 PM
Located in the Four Corners neighborhood, this newly renovated listing includes a sunroom, finished basement, updated kitchen, a fenced yard, and a patio for entertaining.
A Cleveland Park House
Price: $2.8 million
Where: 2609 Klingle Rd., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3
Lot size: 0.2 acres
Listing agent: Tiernan Dickens, Redfin
Open house: Sunday, March 30, 1 PM – 3 PM
Views of Rock Creek Park, cathedral ceilings, a brick patio, a fireplace, built-ins, and a two-car garage—these are some of the highlights of this Cleveland Park listing.