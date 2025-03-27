Jessica, an attorney working at the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, and Hank, a process engineer, met on a dating app in North Carolina—she’s from Raleigh and he’s from Asheville. They talked for hours at a wine bar, realizing that not only did they attend the same university—NC State—they have mutual friends, too. After three years of dating, the pair were walking through the North Carolina Museum of Art’s sculpture garden when Hank proposed in front of a reflecting pond.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their engagement photos last year, Jessica says they wanted to take photos during peak bloom at the Tidal Basin before any of the cherry blossom trees were removed for the National Park Service’s seawall reconstruction project. See the photos below.

Join the conversation!