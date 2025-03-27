The Santmyers is a new boutique condominium community located in the quiet and charming Woodridge neighborhood, expected to offer settlements this Spring. The community features 10 thoughtfully designed 1- and 3-bedroom residences. Originally constructed as a school in the 1920s and designed by renowned architect George T. Santmyers, the community has been a pinnacle of DC’s rich architectural history for over a century.

Home 103 in this new condominium features a generously sized layout, luminous interiors, wide-plank flooring, a chef-style kitchen with white shaker cabinetry and quartz countertops, and a spa bath with European floating vanities and Moen fixtures. Homeowners will enjoy this beautifully appointed home developed with quality top-of-mind that will be sure to impress friends and family alike.

Discover this home and more in The Santmyers and add your story to this piece of DC’s history today.