13 All-You-Can-Eat Brunches to Check Out Around DC

Bottomless brunch specials don’t just mean a steady stream of mimosas and bloodies. Here are spots that serve up unlimited food deals, too.

1527 17th St., NW; 7911 Westpark Dr., Tysons

At Agora‘s Dupont and Tysons locations, weekend brunch translates to unlimited Mediterranean dishes (including classic mezze, flatbreads, egg dishes, and desserts), as well as bloodies and mimosas with your choice of fruit juice. The deal is $50 in DC, and $42 in Tysons.

333 G St., NW

Pepe Moncayo’s Spanish restaurant in the Arlo Hotel just launched a weekend brunch with unlimited gazpacho, croquetas, paella, and more for $45 per person.

523 Eighth St., SE; 1547 Seventh St., NW; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

At all three locations of this Balkan restaurant offer bottomless brunch food starting at $36.99 per person. Each menu features over 35 items—including beet tzatziki, cevapi kebabs, and mini donuts—and you can add bottomless drinks, too (prices vary by location).

455 Eye St., NW

The Chinese-French restaurant in Mount Vernon Triangle offers all you can eat weekend dim sum for $37 per person ($57 if you want mimosas). Choose plates like croque monsieur spring rolls, “Five Treasure” duck-confit hash, and breakfast fried rice with sweet pork sausage.

476 K St., NW

Start your weekend mornings with shrimp aguachile, carnitas skillets with salsa macha, and chilaquiles at Richard Sandoval’s modern Mexican restaurant. Bottomless food starts at $45 per person, with the option to add drinks for $24 extra.

1218 Wisconsin Ave., NW

At this Georgetown cantina, $37 gets you unlimited plates of Mexican breakfast dishes like chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, and scrambled-egg steamed buns. Spring for bottomless mimosas and bloodies for an extra $12.

22 M St., NE; 7 Ridge Sq., NW; and 12435 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

Three of King Street’s five oyster bars—City Ridge, Union Market, and Park Potomac—serve all you can eat brunches on Sundays. Dig into crab benedicts, pork belly hash, and hot-honey chicken and waffles for $35 per person, or $55 with cocktails like frozen espresso martinis, palomas, and margaritas.

3195 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Clarendon’s long-running neighborhood spot offers unlimited brunch for $35 per person ($14 for kids 12 and under, and free for kids under 3). Mini chicken Parmesan snacks, Tuscan sirloin steak, and 10-inch wood-oven pizzas are in the mix. Add unlimited cocktails including spiked ciders, margaritas, and mango mimosas for $15 per person.

1110 Vermont Ave., NW

At this whimsical American dining room off Thomas Circle, bottomless waffles and omelets are on the menu every Sunday for $31 per person. Tack on unlimited mimosas or bellinis for $24.

425 I St., NW

This Turkish eatery‘s bottomless weekend special includes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, plus dishes like sucuklu sausage omelets, chicken or beef köftes, muhammarah, and falafel for $44.95 per person.

1133 11th St., NW

Get your fill of seafood-focused Mexican plates like Baja fish tacos, blackened salmon with esquites, and mariscos ala diabla at this Shaw spot for $35 per person (bottomless drinks are $23 more).

2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The city’s most lavish AYCE spread can be found at the Georgetown Four Seasons. For $169 per person ($96 for children under 11 years), graze on 10 buffet stations overflowing with charcuterie, crabcakes, and made-to-order pancakes, then visit the fanciful dessert room.

3000 K St., NW

Sundays at this massive Washington Harbor dining room mean one thing: a brunch buffet, featuring nigiri with still-warm rice, herb-roasted prime rib, and a chocolate fountain, for $89.95 per person.