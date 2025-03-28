Artists, Politicos, Musicians: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

February 5
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s 25th Annual Gala at the Kennedy Center
Prudential Financial’s Lata Reddy and Congresswoman LaMonica McIver.
Congressman Shomari Figures, Verizon’s Anthony A Lewis, Sela Thompson Collins, and Yelberton “Yebbie” Watkins, chief of staff to Congressman James E Clyburn.
Alvin Ailey’s Bennett Rink, Joyce Brayboy of Goldman Sachs, Monument Advocacy’s Lawrence Duncan III, and Michael E Collins of Starbucks.
February 20
National Press Foundation 50th Anniversary Journalism Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton, Washington, DC
The National Press Foundation’s Terence Samuel, Semafor’s Bennett Richardson, and Business Roundtable’s Meredith McPhillips.
February 22
Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic Wish Ball at the Waldorf Astoria
Georgetown Cupcake’s Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne and Katherine Kallinis Berman, former Washington Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner, and Mandy Alzner.
Mara Consor, the Washington Wizards’ Glenn Consor, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic’s Ben Wu, and Teresa Lee.
Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic’s Perry Hollowell (second from left) and Lesli Creedon (far right) with Millie Hollowell and Gautam Ganguli.
February 25
a16z crypto “Voices Onchain” Reception at Ned’s Club
The Financial Technology Association’s Penny Lee and Andreessen Horowitz’s Morgan Gress.
Artist Sasha Stiles, Chris Lyons of a16z crypto, and artist LOGIK.
Paul Cafiero of a16z crypto, artist Emily Xie, and Andreessen Horowitz’s Collin McCune.
February 26
Musicians On Call and RIAA Party Celebrating the Power of Music at the Atlantis
Atlantis general manager Sam Hurwitz (center) with Universal Music Group’s Amy Isbell and Charles Wadelington.
Musician Lupe Fiasco (center) with the Recording Industry Association of America’s Mitch Glazier and Michele Ballantyne.
Kevin Grossi of Audible Treats and Jonathan Lamy of Live Nation Entertainment.
February 27
Compass Coffee House Fest at Compass Coffee Chinatown
Kate Goodall of Halcyon with Anastasia Dellaccio of Forte Strategies.
Congresswoman April McClain Delaney, the National Interest’s Steve Clemons, and Newsmax Media’s Christopher Ruddy.
The American Federation of Teachers’ Randi Weingarten, Micron Technology’s Bo Machayo, and Kilin Boardman-Schroyer of the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education.
This article appears in the March 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
