4 Great Spring Travel Deals

Virginia Luxury

Where: Keswick Hall, Keswick, Virginia; 434-979-3440.

What’s special: A two-hour drive from DC, Keswick Hall was built in 1912 in the heart of the Virginia Piedmont. After being closed for two-and-half years to undergo a multimillion-dollar transformation, it reopened in 2021. The resort now boasts a signature restaurant in partnership with celebrated chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and a new spa and wellness center. The Horizon Pool, a focal point of the property, is an 80-foot-long, T-shaped infinity-edge pool that overlooks the Pete-Dye-designed Full Cry Golf Course and the mountains in the distance. The course blends beautifully into the rural landscape and offers both novice and expert-level golfers a great round. In addition, all the guest rooms were redone, and they added a new wing with 42 rooms. The 198-acre estate also offers guests a cafe, pickleball, tennis, plenty of relaxing spots to sit and sip a cocktail, and walking and horse trails. If guests can tear themselves away from the resort, just 15 minutes away is a host of places to visit including Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, the University of Virginia, wineries, breweries, and downtown Charlottesville.

The deal: The “Spring Golf Package” starts at $599 a person per night and includes an 18-hole round at Full Cry, golf cart, and complimentary breakfast at Marigold each morning. Washingtonian readers get a $25 credit. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through April.

The Windy City

Where: 21c Museum Hotel Chicago, Chicago, IL; 312-660-6100.

What’s special: Fans of contemporary art will find it throughout this hotel. Other highlights: in-room massage, and a 24/7 fitness center that has Peloton bikes. Chicago, of course, is known for its food, culture, and walkability. From this base, guests can walk to the Navy Pier, Magnificent Mile, The Art Institute of Chicago, and The Bean, or “Cloud Gate” sculpture, in Millenium Park.

The deal: “Spring Break City Safari” includes a kid’s explorer backpack with a plush green penguin, assorted snacks, and water bottles. In addition, guests get complimentary parking and 10 percent off at The Escape Game. Washingtonian readers also receive two $15 breakfast vouchers for Lure Fishbar. The starting rate is $135 per room per night. Click here and use the booking code WASHMAG.

When: Valid for stays through May 31.

Florida Sunshine

Where: Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, Vero Beach, Florida; 772-231-5666.

What’s special: This oceanfront oasis is on Central Florida’s Treasure Coast. Guests can lounge in a beach chair, relax by the heated oceanside pool, partake in a variety of water sports, unwind at the luxurious White Orchid Spa, and dine at two on-site restaurants. Other amenities include use of a custom-designed Micro Kickboard scooter (complimentary for two children along with helmets), a hosted evening social hour, and morning and evening coffee and tea in the lobby.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive Deal” includes 25 percent off the Best Available Rate, a bottle of bubbly, and a free upgrade based upon availability. To book, call the resort and mention the Washingtonian deal.

When: Valid for stays May 1 through October 31.

Paradise in the Caribbean Sea

Where: Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Dominican Republic; 866-818-4966.

What’s special: Set on 7,000 acres of lush greenery and colorful blooms, Casa de Campo resort offers the country’s only private beach; five pools including a swim-up bar, an adult infinity pool, and family pools; tennis; horseback riding; a shooting center; snorkeling; kayaking; paddle-boating; polo lessons; and fishing. Seven different dining options range from Peruvian to Mexican to Italian. There are two golf courses. The Dye Fore course offers stunning views of the Chavon River. The Links course showcases spectacular Caribbean Sea vistas from several holes. Adding to the resort’s long list of amenities, in 2023 it debuted a 2,000-square-foot spa featuring luxurious indoor and outdoor facilities including a hydrothermal circuit encompassing a sauna, steam bath, vitality pool, cold water pool, thermal loungers, Kneipp Walk (walking barefoot in both hot and cold water), and an outdoor pool. Guests who book a treatment can spend the day at the spa. Also, in 2023 the Premier Club opened with 58 luxury rooms and suites, and one over-the-top 2,168-square-foot Presidential Suite. Other accommodation options include elite rooms, suites, and private villas.

The deal: Washingtonian readers receive 20 percent off all spa treatments. Rates for rooms start at $325 a night. When booking your spa treatment, mention Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays through April.