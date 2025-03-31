Canada Bought Anti-Tariff Ads on DC Bus Stops

A spate of advocacy ads have appeared on bus stops in the District of Columbia with messages that say “Tariffs are a tax.” They were paid for by the government of Canada and are quite easy to find near the White House, whose most famous resident has launched a trade war with our neighbors to the north.

The signs are part of an “educational campaign,” says John Babcock, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada. The Canadian government has paid for digital billboards in Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, and other locales to spread the message that “Tariffs are a tax on hard-working Americans in their daily lives,” Babcock says. “They lead to increased costs on everyday essentials, including fuel and groceries.”

Trump’s campaign against Canada, which includes a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum, has infuriated many Canadians, who have launched boycotts against US-made products and travel to the States. The President’s actions against a neighboring country typically seen as an ally have boosted the fortunes of the ruling Liberal Party, which was expected to lose an upcoming election and is now seen as a favorite to win.

