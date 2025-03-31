Contents
- 9 Cooking and Drink Courses to Sharpen Your Kitchen Skills in the DC Area
- 6 Classes to Build Your Performance Skills in the DC Area
- 3 Plant Classes to Cultivate Your Inner Botanist in the DC Area
- 6 Sport Classes in the DC Area to Level Up Your Knowledge
- 6 Dance Classes in the DC Area to Elevate Your Moves
- Build Your Outdoor Knowledge With These 3 Activities in the DC Area
- 7 Art Courses to Develop Your Creative Eye in the DC Area
- Want to Learn a New Hobby? Here’s How to Start.
- How 3 Washingtonians Found Their Hobby.
Master how to make the perfect paella, decorate a cake, or Italian dish.
Learn improv, how to hit a high note, guitar, and more.
Grow your botanical knowledge with these classes.
Take recreation to the next level with pickleball clinics, scuba certification courses, and bike repair lessons.
Learn to twirl, pop, and shimmy on the dance floor–even if you have two left feet.
Demystify the outdoors and get ready to explore.
From knitting sweaters to developing film, create your own masterpieces.
Ulrich Boser, a DC education researcher and the author of Learn Better, shares some tips.
For these locals learning a new skill has opened their lives to a new world.
This article appears in the December 2024 issue of Washingtonian.