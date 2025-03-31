Trump Ponders Third Term, Police Confiscated a Kite Near the Airport, and We Found a Sandwich That Contains an Entire Pupusa

Good morning. Warm with showers possible, then thunderstorms around 5 PM, with a high of 82. The storms could bring heavy rain overnight, with a low of 44. The Nationals are at Toronto, and the Wizards will host Miami. Alex Ovechkin scored goal No. 890 during last night’s loss to Buffalo, and he’s now only five goals away from The Record.

Local figure skating phenom Ilia Malinin won the US Figure Skating national title this weekend. We profiled Malinin recently.

• President Trump mused about seeking a third term in an interview, saying “I’m not joking.” (NBC News) “Amending the Constitution to get around the two-term limit would be a very tall order.” (NYT)

New tariffs in town: Trump will impose tariffs on an array of goods beginning Wednesday, which he has dubbed “Liberation Day.” (AP) During that same interview, he also said he “couldn’t care less” if his tariffs cause the prices of foreign cars to rise. (WSJ) The scope of the tariffs remains unclear. (WSJ) One place his tariffs have been felt: manufacturers are paying more for screws and other fasteners. (WSJ) European booze producers are bracing themselves. (Washington Post) US craft brewers are getting hit, too. (AP)

• Trump will make his first overseas trip as President in May. He’ll visit Saudi Arabia. (Axios)

• FBI Director Kash Patel has had little contact with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to which Trump appointed him as interim director. (Washington Post)

• Elon Musk‘s DOGE project has fired most of the staffers at the US Institute of Peace. (Washington Post)

• The White House Correspondents’ Association canceled a planned appearance by Amber Ruffin at next month’s dinner. The administration had criticized Ruffin, who made a joke about the Gulf of Mexico/America thing. (Politico) The White House plans to take over the seating chart in its briefing room, “a function long managed by the reporters themselves.” (Politico)

• The White House plans to remove a southern magnolia with ties to Andrew Jackson. (AP)

The best thing I ate last week, by Ann Limpert

You most likely know Buffalo & Bergen for its whimsical bagel sandwiches and over-the-top bloodies, but its new Cleveland Park location is rolling out a lot more. Such as a sandwich called Silvie’s Big Bun that is a destination in itself. What makes it so good? Well, in addition to layers of delicious, not-too-fatty brisket, jalapeño slaw, and lime crema (even the crema itself is made in house), its onion roll holds AN ENTIRE PUPUSA. The brilliant idea came from owner Gina Chersevani, who was inspired by her chef Silvia Zelaya’s crispy, mozzarella-filled corn cakes, which have a following of their own. Expect more creative comfort food (fancy hot pockets!) in the weeks ahead—the place’s Carb Bar menu just launched this weekend, and on some nights doors stay open ’til 9 PM. (3501 Connecticut Avenue, NW)

• Congress will take up a fix to the District of Columbia’s budget after President Trump said he supported one. (Politico)

Area skies update: Police confiscated a kite at Gravelly Point after it came close to an incoming flight. (NYT) “A Delta Air Lines passenger flight departing Reagan National Airport on Friday was diverted to avoid a potential collision with a group of Air Force jets.” (Washington Post)

• Kennedy Center staff are waiting to hear about cuts. The administration says the center has a budget shortfall of $10o million, which some staffers dispute. (Washington Post)

• The White House canceled a deal that would have given Maryland a squadron of fighter jets as part of the deal that returned RFK stadium to the District. (Washington Post)

• University of Maryland men’s basketball coach Kevin Willard will leave for Villanova. (Washington Post)

• About 100 teens reportedly were involved at a melee at Pentagon City mall Saturday, drawing a large police response. (ARLnow)

