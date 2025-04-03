Real Estate

3 Open Houses to See This Weekend

A Capitol Hill rowhouse, an Alexandria townhouse, and a luxury Kalorama listing.

Photo by Oleks Yaroshynski/Townsend Visuals.

Peak bloom might be over, but open-house season is just getting started. Check out this week’s picks: A renovated rowhouse in Capitol Hill, a light-filled townhouse in Old Town, and a posh listing in Kalorama for nearly $5.5 million.

A Capitol Hill Rowhouse

Photo by BTW Images.
Photo by BTW Images.
Photo by BTW Images.
Photo by BTW Images.

Price: $1.5 million
Where: 1340 A St., SE
Bedrooms/bathrooms:  5/3.5
Lot size:  .02 acres
Listing agent: Megan Shapiro, Compass
Open house:  Sunday, April 6, 2 PM – 4 PM

Originally built in 1907, this house—located just off Lincoln Park—underwent major renovations in 2018. Highlights include crown moldings, exposed brick, oak flooring, a new deck, and a lower-level in-law suite.

An Alexandria Townhouse

Photo by BTW Images.
Photo by BTW Images.
Photo by BTW Images.
Photo by BTW Images.

Price: $1.275 million
Where: 230 N. Saint Asaph St.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2
Lot size: .02 acres
Listing agent: Lauren Bishop, Corcoran McEnearney
Open house: Sunday, April 6, 1 PM – 3 PM

High ceilings and large windows give this circa-1880 Old Town rowhouse a spacious, sunny feel. Amenities include a private brick patio, an upgraded kitchen, and two fireplaces.

A Kalorama House

Photo by Oleks Yaroshynski/Townsend Visuals.
Photo by Oleks Yaroshynski/Townsend Visuals.
Photo by Oleks Yaroshynski/Townsend Visuals.
Photo by Oleks Yaroshynski/Townsend Visuals.

Price: $5.475 million
Where: 2429 California St., NW 
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4.5
Lot size:  0.1 acres
Listing agents: Dave DeSantis and Tyler Tilghman, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Sunday, April 6, 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Tays & Co. Design Studios led the redesign of this Kalorama house, which features a great room with multiple Juliet balconies. Other highlights include a wood-burning fireplace with a marble surround, a luxury kitchen, a spa-inspired primary bathroom with a soaking tub and an attached dressing room, and an elevator.

