Amid a plummeting stock market, self-driving cars running amok, and Mark Zuckerberg buying a house in Northwest, another sign of end times has arrived in Washington, DC: A diamond, the color of blood.

Some, like the people at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, will tell you the 2.33 carat diamond colored like the water of life that gushed forth from Ouranos after Kronos’s patricide, is simply a gift from Ronald Winston, the son of famed jeweler Harry Winston. And they might even say that the diamond and the Winston Fancy Color Diamond Collection simply went on display in the museum’s National Gem Collection this week. And that would all be true.

But what no one except me has the guts to tell you is that this diamond could represent the Final Boss of our civilization, the beast rising from of the sea to be blessed by the dragon as described in the Book of Revelation. An anagram of “fancy red diamond” is “confided yardman.” Watch the green space outside your house for more signs, delivered discreetly by a person holding a leaf blower.

The Winston Red Diamond is on display now at the Smithsonian’s Museum of Natural History.

