On the menu: DIY mimosas, cinnamon rolls, and cornmeal pancakes

Cornmeal pancakes from Willowsong. Photograph by Anna Kariel.

There’s no time like the present to get out there this weekend and try out a new brunch spot. Here are some of the DC area’s newest menus.

 

El Rey Navy Yard

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Cocktails at El Rey Navy Yard. Photograph by Candace Dorsey.

This indoor/outdoor waterfront hangout—the third location of these boozy taquerias—offers a short weekend menu with chicken-Milanese-stuffed tortas, tostadas rancheras, and large format mimosas and margaritas. On Sundays, brunch doubles as a DJ-fueled party.

 

Founding Farmers Alexandria

461 Swann Ave., Alexandria

Pancakes at Founding Farmers. Photograph courtesy of Farmers Restaurant Group.
Pancakes at Founding Farmers. Photograph courtesy of Farmers Restaurant Group.

If you want to delve into a cinnamon roll skillet, a plate of eggs Florentine, and spicy tuna crispy rice on the same brunch table, head to the latest location of this local chain, near Potomac Yard. Drinks are similarly varied, including DIY mimosas for the table, espresso martinis, and various spritzes and juleps. Weekend brunch starts at 8 AM, and a bakery/cafe also opens early for breakfast every day.

 

Minetta Tavern

1287 Fourth St., NE

Manhattan transfer Keith McNally opened his famed Minetta Tavern in DC. Photograph by Corry Arnold.

Keith McNally’s New-York-born bistro is now open for weekend brunch. Snag a table for French toast with orange crème fraîche; a classic croque-monsieur; steak and eggs; or freshly baked croissants and caneles.

 

The Occidental

1475 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Maryland crab cakes are on the menu for brunch at The Occidental. Photograph by Birch Thomas.

Stephen Starr’s latest DC restaurant—a revamp of this 119 year old dining room near the White House—just launched a brunch menu of dressed-up classics like poached eggs with truffle, caramelized French toast, and New York strip and eggs. You’ll also find lunchier fare like crab cakes, a French dip, and a corned beef Reuben.

 

Willowsong

801 Wharf St., SW

Avocado toast at Willowsong. Photograph by Anna Kariel.

This two-month old Wharf restaurant, which took over the Moon Rabbit space inside the InterContinental Hotel, has weekday breakfast and weekend brunch menus with options like carrot-flavored Greek yogurt, cornmeal pancakes with caramel apple sauce, avocado toast, and a hash brown topped with smoked salmon and trout roe. A perk for early risers: it opens at 7 AM each day.

