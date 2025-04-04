About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



There’s no time like the present to get out there this weekend and try out a new brunch spot. Here are some of the DC area’s newest menus.

79 Potomac Ave., SE

This indoor/outdoor waterfront hangout—the third location of these boozy taquerias—offers a short weekend menu with chicken-Milanese-stuffed tortas, tostadas rancheras, and large format mimosas and margaritas. On Sundays, brunch doubles as a DJ-fueled party.

461 Swann Ave., Alexandria

If you want to delve into a cinnamon roll skillet, a plate of eggs Florentine, and spicy tuna crispy rice on the same brunch table, head to the latest location of this local chain, near Potomac Yard. Drinks are similarly varied, including DIY mimosas for the table, espresso martinis, and various spritzes and juleps. Weekend brunch starts at 8 AM, and a bakery/cafe also opens early for breakfast every day.

1287 Fourth St., NE

Keith McNally’s New-York-born bistro is now open for weekend brunch. Snag a table for French toast with orange crème fraîche; a classic croque-monsieur; steak and eggs; or freshly baked croissants and caneles.

1475 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Stephen Starr’s latest DC restaurant—a revamp of this 119 year old dining room near the White House—just launched a brunch menu of dressed-up classics like poached eggs with truffle, caramelized French toast, and New York strip and eggs. You’ll also find lunchier fare like crab cakes, a French dip, and a corned beef Reuben.

801 Wharf St., SW

This two-month old Wharf restaurant, which took over the Moon Rabbit space inside the InterContinental Hotel, has weekday breakfast and weekend brunch menus with options like carrot-flavored Greek yogurt, cornmeal pancakes with caramel apple sauce, avocado toast, and a hash brown topped with smoked salmon and trout roe. A perk for early risers: it opens at 7 AM each day.