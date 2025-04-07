The team of creatives at ArTeA Restaurant & Bar aspires to curate high quality teas from around the world. Embracing new ideas, we aim to elevate the tea brewing experience, reimagine tea and food pairings, while designing tech-savvy desserts.

Head Chef Kamilia Jackson is the artist behind the Afternoon and High Tea towers. Inspired by her sustainable nutrition studies at Harvard, she lovingly crafted the ArTeA cuisine from scratch.

Jackson is the heart and soul of our kitchen – born with a true talent for playing with sweets and savories, she designs eye-opening surprises.

A seemingly traditional charcuterie board, éclair, mini tart, galette breton topped by delicious Petrossian caviar will delight you with an unexpected burst of flavor and divine taste.

Every A La Carte dish, modern dessert, or plant-based recipe is a masterpiece crafted to perfection.

Enjoy a sophisticated experience at ArTeA, where every taste and aroma is carefully composed by our Chef and tea sommelier.

The ArTeA cuisine pairs gracefully with the creations of our tea sommelier Dacey Goodwin, who holds a unique aroma specialist degree from the World Tea Academy in Australia.

The Chef’s signature dishes partner perfectly with organic loose-leaf tea flights, Champagne, artisan tea-based wines, cocktails and mocktails—exuding elegance in every sip.

Having studied social science with a focus in anthropology at NYU, Goodwin explores what makes humans human as well as how tea can influence global communities while making a mark in history.

ArTeA Restaurant & Bar – A Fresh Look at an Ancient Beverage.

Indulge in our all day A La Carte menu, Brunch, Afternoon Tea and High Tea—a true feast for the senses!

ArTeA Hours and Address:

Friday:

11 am – 7 pm

Saturday:

10 am – 7 pm

Sunday:

10 am – 5 pm

6635B Old Dominion Dr

McLean, VA 22101

571 684 0213

