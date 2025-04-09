5 Annual Church Sales Worth Checking Out in the DC

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

When: April 13

Where: 4700 Whitehaven Pkwy., NW

What to know: It’s located in the gym.

All Hallows Guild Flower Mart White Elephant Sale

When: May 2 and 3

Where: Washington National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW

What to know: Past the food vendors and arts-and-crafts tents, look for the huge white tent to the left of the cathedral.

St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church

When: October 25

Where: 1830 Connecticut Ave., NW

What to know: The sale includes clothing, toys, games, jewelry, and housewares, but not luggage, sports equipment, or anything with a plug.

Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament

When: October, specific dates TBA

Where: 5949 Western Ave., NW

What to know: The sale includes clothing, small home goods, sports equipment, and (non-stuffed) toys.

United Methodist Women of National United Methodist Church

When: November 7 and 8

Where: 3401 Nebraska Ave., NW

What to know: The sale includes household goods, accessories, jewelry, and more.

This article appears in the April 2025 issue of Washingtonian.