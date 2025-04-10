5 New Ice Cream and Gelato Shops to Check Out Around DC This Summer

About Restaurant Openings Around DC A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. More from Restaurant Openings Around DC



600 H St., NE.

This 21-year-old gelateria’s sixth location, on the H Street corridor, opened last week. It features many of the classic flavors that earned Dolcezza its stripes. But it is also the business’s first foray into soft-serve. Right now, the rotating flavors include a sweet-and-salty pistachio blend or a single-origin Ecuadorian chocolate.

7770 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Father/son team Max and Corey Alexander will be at the helm of this Bethesda scoop shop, and are partnering with the Best Buddies International nonprofit to hire employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Expect milkshakes (with and without booze), as well as frozen hot chocolate and ice cream floats, all sourced from Eastern Shore’s Vanderwende Farm Creamery. The store is slated to open in early summer.

1802 14th Street, NW

The 14th Street corridor will once again get a location of this gelato cafe (its original Logan Circle storefront closed in 2016). Expect 20 rotating house-made flavors (half of which will be dairy-free sorbet), featuring ingredients like Fior de Latte, Italian Domori chocolate, and fresh raspberries.

2029 P St., NW

This Bethesda-born ice cream parlor, known for classic sundaes, shakes, and floats, is heading to Dupont this summer. Keep an eye out for rotating flavors like lavender-honey, matcha cheesecake, and Bethesda brownie brickle.

Hyattsville location to be announced

Former Rose’s Luxury chef Takeshi Nishikawa has been making waves with his minimalist Japanese ice cream pop-ups around DC. He’s also working on Snow Crane’s brick-and-mortar concept at a to-be-announced location in Hyattsville. It won’t open until later in the year, but check Instagram for info on where to find a preview taste. Nishikawa will be at Gateway Farmers Market on April 19 and May 3.