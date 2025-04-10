5 Fun Mini-Golf Spots in the DC Area

Perch Putt

Tysons

Situated in the rooftop park at Capital One Center, this course is an open-air oasis. The course itself doesn’t feature many novelties, but in addition to the 18-hole circuit, the rooftop has food trucks and a tiki bar where you can sip boozy slushies.

Price: $17 adults, under age six free.

Miniature Golf Course at East Potomac Golf Links

Hains Point

Built in 1931, the country’s oldest continuously operating mini-golf course recently underwent a restoration, bringing back some of the original features. Those include models of the Capitol and White House you can putt through, in addition to greens that swirl and slope.

Price: $15 adults, $9 under age 18.

Swingers

Dupont Circle

For an active date night or group hang-out, this subterranean mini-golf bar has two short, whimsical courses–think neon windmills and a water wheel. “Caddies” deliver country-club-inspired drinks while you play, and a dining area has tacos, pizza, and burgers.

Price: $24 a person.

Upton Hill Regional Park

Arlington

This circuit was designed by course architect and onetime Arlington resident Jim Bryan, whom Sports Illustrated dubbed “the father of modern miniature golf.” Fun obstacles such as a stream, moguls, and an extra-long fairway make for a dynamic game that can challenge adults without frustrating kids.

Price: $8 adults, $6ages 12 and under.

Monster Mini Golf

Chantilly and Gaithersburg

Black lights bring glow-in-the-dark flair to this 18-hole indoor course, where animatronic monsters share messages with golfers throughout the game. The facilities also offer laser games and bowling, ideal for a rainy day inside with kids.

Price: Chantilly,$14 adults, $12children; Gaithersburg, $16 adults,$14 children.

This article appears in the April 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

