5 Fun Mini-Golf Spots in the DC Area

Perch Putt
location_on Tysons
Situated in the rooftop park at Capital One Center, this course is an open-air oasis. The course itself doesn’t feature many novelties, but in addition to the 18-hole circuit, the rooftop has food trucks and a tiki bar where you can sip boozy slushies.
Price: $17 adults, under age six free.
Miniature Golf Course at East Potomac Golf Links
location_on Hains Point
Built in 1931, the country’s oldest continuously operating mini-golf course recently underwent a restoration, bringing back some of the original features. Those include models of the Capitol and White House you can putt through, in addition to greens that swirl and slope.
Price: $15 adults, $9 under age 18.
Swingers
location_on Dupont Circle
For an active date night or group hang-out, this subterranean mini-golf bar has two short, whimsical courses–think neon windmills and a water wheel. “Caddies” deliver country-club-inspired drinks while you play, and a dining area has tacos, pizza, and burgers.
Price: $24 a person.
Upton Hill Regional Park
location_on Arlington
This circuit was designed by course architect and onetime Arlington resident Jim Bryan, whom Sports Illustrated dubbed “the father of modern miniature golf.” Fun obstacles such as a stream, moguls, and an extra-long fairway make for a dynamic game that can challenge adults without frustrating kids.
Price: $8 adults, $6ages 12 and under.
Monster Mini Golf
location_on Chantilly and Gaithersburg
Black lights bring glow-in-the-dark flair to this 18-hole indoor course, where animatronic monsters share messages with golfers throughout the game. The facilities also offer laser games and bowling, ideal for a rainy day inside with kids.
Price: Chantilly,$14 adults, $12children; Gaithersburg, $16 adults,$14 children.
This article appears in the April 2025 issue of Washingtonian.