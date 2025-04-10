5 Great Golf Destinations an Easy Drive From DC

Links at Perry Cabin

Distance from DC: 83 miles

Part of Inn at Perry Cabin, this course is one of renowned designer Pete Dye’s final masterpieces. A variety of bunkers and fairways along the 18-hole course—plus Chesapeake Bay views, lest you forget the prime Eastern Shore location—make for a fun round. Clinics and private lessons are available, as well as eight golf simulators in the pro shop for those who want to practice their swing. Guests at the inn can also participate in a private lesson with the resident PGA pro, followed by a nine-hole game with him.

Beyond the green: A seven-minute drive from the course, Inn at Perry Cabin has breezy suites overlooking the garden or water, a luxurious spa, and bike rentals for pedaling through charming St. Michaels. Summer marks the return of the fleet, a collection of sailboats and a power­boat yacht that cruise around the bay.

Links at Lighthouse Sound

location_on Bishopville, Md. language Website

Distance from DC: 134 miles

For a golf day with a beachy vibe, head to this course near Ocean City, featuring a 1,500-foot wooden cart bridge (the longest in the country) that traverses the marsh landscape. One of the holes plays on a green surrounded by water on three sides—a putting peninsula—while other holes bring players right up on the shoreline of the marsh on Assawoman Bay and the Saint Martins Neck River.

Beyond the green: The links aren’t connected with any resorts or hotels, but it’s an easy 15-minute drive to Ocean City or the funky small town of Berlin. In Ocean City, Ashore Resort & Beach Club is a splashy accommodation on the water, while Berlin’s Atlantic Hotel features 19 rooms with Victorian charm in a historic building.

Golden Horseshoe Golf Club

location_on Williamsburg language Website

Distance from DC: 152 miles

Stay at the Williamsburg Inn for access to the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club, a seven-minute walk away. The 18-hole Gold Course, one of two layouts, is a more challenging tree-lined path with elevation changes and water hazards, while the Green Course is designed to accommodate different skill levels. A shorter nine-hole course, constructed with families in mind, is on the way later this year. There’s also a driving range.

Beyond the green: Rooms at the stately Williamsburg Inn are designed with Regency-era flair, including suites that have hosted VIPs such as Queen Elizabeth and John D. Rockefeller. In addition to the golf club, you can make use of the Spa at Colonial Williamsburg, the Williamsburg Inn Tennis Club, and two outdoor pools.

Kingsmill Resort

location_on Williamsburg language Website

Distance from DC: 156 miles

This resort offers guests two 18-hole courses flowing past water and leafy landscapes. The River Course is the most sought-after, designed by Pete Dye. Moving along the James River, the par-71 layout has hosted PGA and LPGA tours. Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay are the designers behind the Plantation Course, a par-72 circuit with water hazards and multi-tiered greens. Looking to improve your swing? Golf Academy offers private and group lessons as well as three-day summer golf camps for kids.

Beyond the green: Relax by one of three pools—including a lazy river—or in the spa. In addition to golf, there’s a robust tennis program and water sports such as jet skiing and kayaking. A variety of accommodations are available, from rooms along the golf course to multi-bedroom condos and riverfront cottages.

Full Cry

location_on Keswick, Va. language Website

Distance from DC: 108 miles

Originally designed by Arnold Palmer and later revamped by Pete Dye, the 18-hole course appears minimalist, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t complex. However, players of different skill levels can all enjoy a round here. The par-71 course is embedded with 93 bunkers, meandering around a tranquil landscape surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains. Guests who stay at Keswick Hall, the hotel that operates the course, can book the golf package, which covers the cost of greens fees and a golf cart.

Beyond the green: The 84-room Keswick Hall is close to area vineyards, but golfers can unwind on the property, too—from relaxing facials, massages, and body therapies at the spa to cocktails overlooking the infinity-edge pool and surrounding farmland.

This article appears in the April 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

