Virginia Pilot Sues X Influencer; Trump Plans Retribution Against Former Hires, a Law Firm, and Water Pressure; and Our Quest for Great Dosa Continues

Itzhak Perlman, “In the Fiddler’s House.” The violinist brings his exploration of klezmer to Strathmore tonight.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

America on the blink: President Trump abruptly flip-flopped on his plan to impose “reciprocal” tariffs on most of the world yesterday. He’ll maintain a ten percent duty on most imports, though, and he increased tariffs on China—they now stand at 125 percent. (NBC News) The administration made its U-turn 13 hours after the tariffs went into effect: “Never mind the Liz Truss lettuce, I’ve seen cut avocado last longer than that.” (Politico Playbook) “Mr. Trump’s decision was driven by fear that his tariffs gamble could quickly turn into a financial crisis.” (NYT) “After the announcement, Trump aides raced to declare that it had been the strategy all along.” (Washington Post) A TV appearance by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon helped sway Trump. (WSJ) The President tweeted, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT,” hours before his announcement. Markets soared after Trump’s reversal, as did the price of Trump Media stock, which trades under the symbol DJT. (AP)

Probe theater: Trump ordered investigations into Chris Krebs, his former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Miles Taylor, a former Trump official who wrote the “Anonymous” op-ed in the New York Times. (Politico) He also targeted another law firm, Susman Godfrey, for retribution. (AP) The firm represented Dominion Voting Systems in its libel case against Fox News, a case with roots in Trump’s claims that he didn’t lose the 2020 election. (The Guardian) A judge found yesterday that Newsmax defamed Dominion. (NPR)

Is the pressure getting to him? The President “also found time to continue his long-running feud with low-flow shower heads.” (NYT) He said he’s had difficulty washing his hair. (Politico)

Immigration latest: ICE agents smashed the car window of Elsy Noemi Berrios, a Maryland woman and arrested her in front of her daughter, saying she was an associate of the gang MS-13. (Baltimore Banner) The administration moved to drop charges against Henrry Villatoro Santos, a Virginia man it previously claimed was a leader of MS-13. (CBS News)

Hill communication: House GOP leaders yanked a planned vote on the Senate’s budget resolution last night after opposition from members. (Politico) “The gaping divide between the House and Senate on spending cuts is a big problem that can’t be papered over.” (Punchbowl News)

Administration perambulation: Trump removed FBI Director Kash Patel from his acting role at ATF. Recent reporting said Patel “had only been to ATF headquarters once and had scant communication with agency leaders.” (Washington Post) The Social Security Administration backed off planned deep cuts to phone services. (Axios) Democrats want to know Elon Musk‘s end date. (Axios)

Hidden Eats, by Ike Allen

Our tireless search for the area’s best dosa never ends here at Washingtonian. Tiffin Hut (2338 Woodland Crossing Dr., Herndon), which opened three weeks ago, is already a strong contender for No. 1. The place is polished, like a sleek, anonymous salad chain, but don’t let that fool you— the brief menu is focused on highly specific, richly buttery Bangalore snack bar fare. Here’s the perfect order: ghee podi thatte idli (fluffy rice flour cakes soaked with butter and a vivid spice powder); benne dosa (a thick, crunchy Bangalore-style variation on the classic); saffron-flavored chai; and a sweet malai bun. For a truly top-tier dosa crawl, try a double-header with Country Oven just down the road, which I wrote about for our upcoming May print issue. (And in Washingtonian Today! —ed.)

Recently on Washingtonian dot com:

• A local musician says interim Kennedy Center president Ric Grenell sent her a series of “absolutely insane” emails.

• Plaza Stage is a new music venue at Nationals Park.

• We fact-checked “The Residence”‘s depictions of life in the White House.

• Whitlow’s opened a location at the Wharf.

• Joia Burger opened in Glover Park.

• Golf courses around the area.

• Where to play mini golf.

Local news links:

• Jo Ellis, a pilot in the Virginia Army National Guard, sued influencer Matt Wallace, who falsely claimed online that she piloted the helicopter that collided with a jet near National Airport. (NYT) Ellis is trans; Wallace said it “seemed credible” that she’d been flying the aircraft. (NBC News)

• The FAA removed three air-traffic-control managers following a fight in National Airport’s tower. (Washington Post)

• Virginians are far behind Marylanders and DC residents when it comes to getting Real IDs. (Axios D.C.)

• Police arrested four teens they say were responsible for Tuesday’s mass shooting outside Fredericksburg. (WTOP)

• A small plane crashed in a residential area of Spotsylvania County last night. No one was killed. (WUSA9)

• Brandon Holbrook was found guilty of murdering DC artist Joe Shymanski in 2023. (WUSA9)

• Former Nats player Tony Blanco was among the people killed in the collapse of a nightclub roof in the Dominican Republic. (NBC4 Washington)

• Parachutes, a country music concert, and fireworks are among the plans for a military parade on Trump’s birthday this June. (Washington Post)

Thursday’s event picks:

• Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey bring circus acts to the Library of Congress.

• Reduce, Reuse, Remix party at the National Gallery of Art.

• Café Riggs will host a swanky Pink & White Party.

