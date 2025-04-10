10 Spring Markets and Fairs to Shop in the DC Area

The spring shopping season would be incomplete without outdoor pop-up markets and indoor art-and-collectible fairs. Here are a few vintage, fashion, and craft shopping events to put on your calendar.

Sip & Shop

April 12-13 location_onWunder Garten and Port City Brewing Company languageWebsite

Pop Up Gallery is throwing two local Sip & Shop events in DC and Virginia. On April 12, shoppers can browse a makers market at Wunder Garten (pets are welcome); on April 13, they can hit Port City Brewing Company for houseplants, candles, jewelry, macramé, and other creative items while sipping beverages (free).

Spring Kickoff Craft Fair

April 13 location_onPatuxent Nursery languageWebsite

After a big turnout to last year’s fair, the Spring Kickoff returns this month with additional vendors for families to shop. This year’s event will feature 20 vendors selling handmade goods, as well as a book signing with children’s author Cindy Freland, and a Pupuseria La Roxana food truck. The items for sale include candles, soaps, jewelry, and crochet creations (free).

Smithsonian Craft Show

April 23-27 location_onNational Building Museum languageWebsite

Check out jury-selected ceramics, furniture, glass, metal, leather, wearable art, basketry, and more at the annual Smithsonian Craft Show. The National Building Museum will host 120 artists to commemorate the theme of “Visionaries” in craft and design ($25+ general admission, $300+ for preview party).

Georgetown French Market

April 25-27 location_onWisconsin Avenue languageWebsite

Get away to France, with a trip to Georgetown. The bustling Georgetown French Market is back this month with French-inspired sidewalk sales and deals from area boutiques, restaurants, galleries, and cafes. Families can experience French culture along Wisconsin Avenue from O Street to Reservoir Road as stilt-walkers, jazz bands, face painters, balloon twisters, and a French unicyclist fill Book Hill at the three-day open-air market. Also, there’s European cuisines to taste, and books and vinyls to browse (free).

Alexandria Art Show and Craft Spring Fair

April 26 location_onJohn Carlyle Square Park languageWebsite

Find a special Mother’s Day present at the Alexandria Art Show and Craft Spring Fair. Dozens of vendors will be selling gifts, accessories, bath items, skin care products, fine art, and other goodies outdoors at John Carlyle Square Park (free).

The Capital Rare Book Fair

May 2-4 location_onUniversity Club languageWebsite

Attention bookworms: The Capital Rare Book Fair returns to DC this May. Book-lovers can nerd out over antique manuscripts, historic documents, and unique maps from more than 20 antiquarian booksellers from throughout the US. For a sneak peak, you can attend a preview party featuring wine and beer, canapés, and musical entertainment ($15 general admission, free for ages 16 and younger, $60 for opening night).

Takoma Flea

May 10 location_onGrant Avenue languageWebsite

The outdoor Takoma Flea Market is a great place to find repurposed items, vintage clothing, jewelry, records, furniture, and homewares. This year’s participating vendors include The Art of Travel, Reasons Used, Tiny Vinyl Shop, and more (free).

Bethesda Fine Arts Festival

May 10-11 location_onWoodmont Triangle languageWebsite

Browse 120 booths full of fine arts from local and national creators at the Bethesda Fine Arts Festival. Also, you can two-step to live jazz, rock, and country performances on the outdoor stage; Wammie award-winning local singer Melissa Quinn Fox is scheduled to perform again at this year’s festival (free).

Lucketts Spring Vintage Market

May 16-18 location_onClarke County Fairgrounds languageWebsite

Northern Virginia’s Lucketts Spring Market is a seasonal favorite showcasing hundreds of vintage vendors. Shop chic garden gems, painted furniture, architectural salvage, rustic antiques, and other stylish finds at this outdoor, three-day market. Visitors can expect live music, a beer garden, and food trucks. For a less crowded visit, the early-buyer option is a morning pass to shop before general admission ticket-holders join the fun on May 16 ($20 general admission, $50 for early-buyer weekend pass).

