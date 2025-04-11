Maryland

1

Where: Potomac.

Bought by: Hans S. Houser, senior vice president and chief credit officer at Oxford Finance, and Maureen Phillips-Houser.

Listed: $4,295,000.

Sold: $4,250,000.

Days on market: 41.

Bragging points: An estate on more than 13 acres, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths, four fireplaces, a sunroom, a screened porch, a rear terrace, a 40-foot-long swimming pool, a carriage house, and a car barn for five vehicles.

Virginia

2

Where: Alexandria.

Sold by: Larry T. Nicholson, executive chairman of Mattamy Homes, and Paige L. Nicholson.

Listed: $4,375,000.

Sold: $4,110,000.

Days on market: 24.

Bragging points: A circa-1835 brick townhouse with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, eight fireplaces, a double parlor, a library, a patio, and a garden.

3

Where: McLean

Bought by: C. Daniel Clemente, president and CEO of Clemente Development Company.

Listed: $2,700,000.

Sold: $3,000,000.

Days on market: 1.

Bragging points: A Williamsburg-inspired Colonial with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three half baths, three fireplaces, a full-size gym, a play area, an entertainment lounge, and a wine cellar.

DC

4

Where: Kalorama.

Bought by: Keith Rabois, managing director of Khosla Ventures and partner of Jacob Helberg, undersecretary of State for economic growth, energy, and the environment.

Listed: $6,995,000.

Sold: $6,700,000.

Days on market: 20.

Bragging points: A 1912 Beaux Arts townhouse with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half baths, two fireplaces, two kitchens, a rear garden, and a detached two-car garage.

5

Where: Georgetown.

Bought by: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Sold by: Connie Milstein, former US ambassador to Malta. (Buyer and seller were reported by the Wall Street Journal.)

Listed: $13,500,000.

Sold: $12,500,000.

Days on market: 105.

Bragging points:A 1940s Georgian estate with five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, four fireplaces, an elevator, a sunroom, an in-law suite, a saltwater pool, and gardens.

6

Where: Georgetown.

Bought by: David Sacks, cofounder of PayPal and White House AI-and-crypto czar (as reported by Axios).

Listed: $10,500,000.

Sold: $10,250,000.

Days on market: 440.

Bragging points: A two-level penthouse with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths, a fireplace, a patio, and four garage parking spaces.

7

Where: Palisades.

Bought by: Thomas Kramer, CFO at quantum-computing company IonQ, and Jessica Kramer.

Listed: $5,500,000.

Sold: $5,400,000.

Days on market: 1.

Bragging points:A 1920s house with five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, two fireplaces, a foyer, a pool, and a guesthouse.

Sales information provided by Bright MLS.

This article appears in the April 2025 issue of Washingtonian.