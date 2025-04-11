Maryland
1
Where: Potomac.
Bought by: Hans S. Houser, senior vice president and chief credit officer at Oxford Finance, and Maureen Phillips-Houser.
Listed: $4,295,000.
Sold: $4,250,000.
Days on market: 41.
Bragging points: An estate on more than 13 acres, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths, four fireplaces, a sunroom, a screened porch, a rear terrace, a 40-foot-long swimming pool, a carriage house, and a car barn for five vehicles.
Virginia
2
Where: Alexandria.
Sold by: Larry T. Nicholson, executive chairman of Mattamy Homes, and Paige L. Nicholson.
Listed: $4,375,000.
Sold: $4,110,000.
Days on market: 24.
Bragging points: A circa-1835 brick townhouse with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, eight fireplaces, a double parlor, a library, a patio, and a garden.
3
Where: McLean
Bought by: C. Daniel Clemente, president and CEO of Clemente Development Company.
Listed: $2,700,000.
Sold: $3,000,000.
Days on market: 1.
Bragging points: A Williamsburg-inspired Colonial with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three half baths, three fireplaces, a full-size gym, a play area, an entertainment lounge, and a wine cellar.
DC
4
Where: Kalorama.
Bought by: Keith Rabois, managing director of Khosla Ventures and partner of Jacob Helberg, undersecretary of State for economic growth, energy, and the environment.
Listed: $6,995,000.
Sold: $6,700,000.
Days on market: 20.
Bragging points: A 1912 Beaux Arts townhouse with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half baths, two fireplaces, two kitchens, a rear garden, and a detached two-car garage.
5
Where: Georgetown.
Bought by: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Sold by: Connie Milstein, former US ambassador to Malta. (Buyer and seller were reported by the Wall Street Journal.)
Listed: $13,500,000.
Sold: $12,500,000.
Days on market: 105.
Bragging points:A 1940s Georgian estate with five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, four fireplaces, an elevator, a sunroom, an in-law suite, a saltwater pool, and gardens.
6
Where: Georgetown.
Bought by: David Sacks, cofounder of PayPal and White House AI-and-crypto czar (as reported by Axios).
Listed: $10,500,000.
Sold: $10,250,000.
Days on market: 440.
Bragging points: A two-level penthouse with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths, a fireplace, a patio, and four garage parking spaces.
7
Where: Palisades.
Bought by: Thomas Kramer, CFO at quantum-computing company IonQ, and Jessica Kramer.
Listed: $5,500,000.
Sold: $5,400,000.
Days on market: 1.
Bragging points:A 1920s house with five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, two fireplaces, a foyer, a pool, and a guesthouse.
Sales information provided by Bright MLS.
This article appears in the April 2025 issue of Washingtonian.