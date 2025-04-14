The 2025 JxJ: DC Jewish Film & Music Festival will take place from May 8-18, showcasing over 25 international screenings and concerts. The festival, a dynamic blend of cinematic and musical talent, will be held across several venues including the Edlavitch DCJCC’s two state-of-the-art theaters, Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema in Maryland, and Cinema Arts Theatre in Fairfax, Virginia. Festivalgoers can now access the full program and purchase tickets online at www.jxjdc.org.

“The power of film and music lies in their ability to nourish the soul and lift the spirit,” says Edlavitch DCJCC CEO, Jen Zwilling. “This year’s festival is curated to bring joy and celebration to the DMV, a mission more vital than ever as it aligns with the core objectives and values of the EDCJCC.”

Artistic Director Yael Luttwak is equally enthusiastic about the festival’s milestone year. “As one of the last independent movie theaters in DC, we’re thrilled to present our 35th edition of JxJ: DC Jewish Film & Music Festival,” says Luttwak. “Our films and shorts this year, alongside our incredible concert lineup, highlight universal themes of love and joy—forces that unite us all, transcending boundaries.”

A New Era for Jewish Filmmaking

In an exciting addition for 2025, the festival will premiere two short films funded by the Matthew Harris Ornstein JxJ Short Film Fund, the first of its kind in North America. This fund offers new opportunities for filmmakers to explore and tell stories that illuminate Jewish life, history, and culture.

Opening and Closing Night Highlights

The festival kicks off with the Opening Night screening of Bad Shabbos (Thursday, May 8, 7:30 PM), a dark comedy by director Daniel Robbins. The film, winner of the 2024 Audience Award for Narrative at the Tribeca Film Festival, follows a Shabbat dinner gone awry, where a tragic accident spirals into a chaotic and hilarious evening. A reception will follow the screening at 9:00 PM.

The festival wraps up with Matchmaking 2, a romantic comedy directed by Erez Tadmor. The film will have its Closing Night screening on Sunday, May 18 at 7:30 PM at the Goldman Theater. Described by The Miami Jewish Film Festival as “endlessly witty, visually rapturous, and sweetly romantic,” this film is an emotional rollercoaster that explores unexpected love and personal growth.

Star-Studded Concerts and Special Events

The closing weekend of the festival promises a vibrant musical experience, with performances by some of the most talented and captivating artists from Israel and beyond. Notable performances include:

Gili Yalo (Saturday, May 17): One of Israel’s most captivating musicians, Yalo’s concert will celebrate 2025 World Pride.



The Maccabeats (Sunday, May 18, 1:30 PM): This dynamic a cappella group has wowed audiences worldwide with their harmonies and Jewish humor.



Anat Cohen Jazz Duet (Sunday, May 18, 4:00 PM): Grammy-nominated clarinetist and saxophonist Anat Cohen will take the stage with her jazz duet, showcasing her virtuosic talent.



The festival will also feature the Third Annual Richard Solloway JxJ Teen Film Contest, with short films submitted by high school students across the DC metro area, exploring the theme “What does identity mean to me?”

Additional Programming and Embassy Partnerships

The festival also includes an impressive array of international films in partnership with embassies from around the world. Highlights include:

Come Closer (Winner of the Tribeca Film Festival’s 2024 Viewpoint Award), a poignant drama by Tom Nesher about a woman’s struggle with grief after the death of her younger brother.



The Zweiflers , a dramatic comedy set in a Jewish deli in Frankfurt, Germany, in collaboration with the Embassy of Germany. Directed by David Hadda, the series won Best Series and Best Music at the prestigious Canneseries festival.



The True Story of Tamara de Lempicka & The Art of Survival , a visually stunning documentary about the renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, in collaboration with the Embassy of Poland.

The festival will also present Mazel Tov, a heartfelt drama from acclaimed Argentinian director Adrián Suar, in partnership with the Embassy of Argentina.

A Legacy of Cultural Impact

For over 30 years, JxJ has served as a cultural arts hub for Jewish film and music in the DC, Maryland, and Virginia regions. The festival and its year-round programming showcase independent filmmakers and musicians working within the Jewish and Israeli cultural spaces, drawing over 30,000 patrons to more than 180 events annually.

About JxJ

JxJ: DC Jewish Film and Music, presented by the Edlavitch DCJCC, is the premier venue for Jewish film and music in the DC area. The festival encompasses the Washington Jewish Film Festival (WJFF) and the Washington Jewish Music Festival (WJMF), both of which showcase diverse and thought-provoking artistic expressions within the Jewish and Israeli cultural landscape. The lead sponsor of the WJMF is the Howard and Geraldine Polinger Family Foundation.

About the Edlavitch DCJCC

Guided by Jewish values, the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center engages individuals and families through its diverse cultural, recreational, educational, and social justice programs. It welcomes people of all backgrounds to connect, learn, and serve together in the heart of Washington, DC.

For more information on the 2025 JxJ: DC Jewish Film & Music Festival, visit www.jxjdc.org. To view the festival trailer, visit the JxJDC YouTube channel.