5 Plastic Surgery Trends Popular in the DC Area

With ever-evolving aesthetic ideals, plus advances in technology and technique, plastic-surgery trends change from year to year. One thing currently having a big impact: the dramatic rise of weight-loss injectables such as Ozempic. Here are five local trends in plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures.

1. More Body Contouring

For years, plastic surgeons have worked on patients who want work done after significant weight loss, but with the exploding use of semaglutides such as Ozempic and similar weight-loss injectables known as GLP-1 drugs, the number of people experiencing major weight loss is on the rise. (A 2024 survey found that more than 15 million Americans—more than one in 17 adults—use the drugs.) “We’re doing surgery on [weight-loss patients] at much higher rates than before,” says Dr. George Bitar of the Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute.

In cases of extreme weight loss, says Dr. Douglas Forman of the Plastic Surgery Institute of Washington, people may lose 100 pounds but not look anything like what they imagined. “I get them through that window to what they envision,” he says, by “getting rid of all the extra skin.” But when someone loses more than even 20 pounds, Bitar explains, things can begin to sag, “with laxity not only of their abdomen but their breasts, their face, their arm.” Adds Dr. Troy Pittman of Somenek + Pittman MD: “If it can sag, it needs to be lifted.”

Body contouring—which includes lifts, liposuction, and tummy tucks—is in high demand right now, addressing not just the effects of weight loss but also areas that don’t respond. “A lot of people that hit their goal weight will still have that stubborn area of fat that refuses to leave,” says Dr. Navin Singh of Washingtonian Plastic Surgery.

2. Evolving Facelift Techniques

The explosion of Zoom calls—and people staring at their own faces—prompted more interest in facelifts after Covid hit. Another factor: the rising popularity of nontraditional lift techniques.

One such option, known as a deep plane facelift, involves adjusting underlying tissues, as opposed to just the skin. It’s technically a more aggressive procedure, says Bitar, but there’s less swelling, less bruising, and a faster healing time. “Mini” facelifts are also on the rise, Forman says, particularly among younger people looking for an effective but subtle result: “If you’re, let’s say, 45 years old and doing a lot of selfies and saying, ‘It’s my jowls—I just pinch the skin in front of my ears and pull it up and it looks great,’ that’s a mini facelift they need.”

Singh reports that his practice has also seen an increase in upper-eyelid surgery—a procedure that Forman says can take five to ten years off your appearance. Also on the rise, Forman notes, are endoscopic brow-lift procedures that provide a longer-lasting alternative to Botox “brow lifts.”

3. A Rise in Surgery Among People in Their Forties

Several doctors we spoke with reported that the average age of their patients has declined—with an increasing number in their forties.

“Twenty years ago, my average facelift patient was 75,” Bitar says. “Ten years ago, my average facelift patient was 57. Now my average patient is 45.” With improved techniques resulting in a natural appearance that lasts longer, he says people don’t feel compelled to wait as long to get work done.

It’s also no longer just normal aging that prompts people to seek facial rejuvenation—fixing loose skin that can occur after Ozempic-induced weight loss, Pittman says, has lowered the average age. And, Forman says, it has spurred growth in another demographic: men.

4. Growth in Collagen-Stimulating Procedures

People are steering away from procedures that create overfilled, overplumped results and gravitating instead to treatments that promise natural-looking youthfulness—refreshed, but without looking like they’ve had work done. Pittman has seen a drop in patients seeking traditional fillers as more people turn to collagen stimulation.

Radio-frequency microneedling, ultra­sound therapy, and laser resurfacing—plus platelet-derived growth-factor and other injectables like Sculptra—are all used to stimulate collagen production while helping reduce wrinkles, improve skin texture and tone, and give skin a healthier appearance. “It’s much more natural—that kind of ‘did she or didn’t she?’ ” says Pittman.

Another popular use of the procedures? As a noninvasive way to achieve a facelift-like effect, says Singh. These treatments are best, though, he adds, for patients with only a minimal amount of “droopiness.”

5. An Increase in Double Procedures

More and more, according to doctors we spoke with, people want to combine surgeries. These patients, Pittman explains, say, “ ‘I really want to have my tummy tuck and facelift at the same time,’ or ‘I want to have my breasts done at the same time as my face.’ ” Often, these are weight-loss patients who want to address excess skin or sagging in more than one area, but they’re not limited to that.

Five to ten years ago, the big combination procedure was the “mommy makeover,” a breast lift or augmentation and tummy tuck, but lately, according to Dr. Anita Kulkarni of the DC Plastic Surgery Boutique, more breast-lift and tummy-tuck requests are coming from weight-loss patients. Another popular request: a “menopause makeover.”

“In the last year, I’ve seen more women in the 50-to-70 range looking for breast and body surgery as their bodies change through menopause,” says Kulkarni. The menopause makeover she sees typically includes a breast lift, reduction, or augmentation; a tummy tuck and liposuction (she says perimenopause shifts fat to areas that tend to respond well to liposuction); and sometimes labiaplasty; but they can also include facial rejuvenation.

She says many of these patients had mommy makeovers in their thirties or forties, and now they want to downsize or remove their implants or redo a breast lift, or in some cases, they want a reduction: “This generation of perimenopausal and menopausal women is more body-conscious in terms of exercise and nutrition, so they are wanting their bodies to continue reflecting the hard work they put into staying healthy and fit.”

Top Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeons

These doctors, some of whom specialize in cosmetic surgery to enhance appearance, can also restore tissue damaged by injury, birth defects, or other causes. They were voted onto Washingtonian’s most recent list of Top Doctors, published in the November 2024 issue. We’ve included any special interests provided by the physicians.

Ali Al-Attar

4660 Kenmore Ave., Alexandria; 703-888-2034. Also McLean, Reston, Rockville.

Frank P. Albino

5550 Friendship Blvd., Chevy Chase; 301-652-7700. Also Vienna.

Christopher E. Attinger

3800 Reservoir Rd., NW; 202-444-8752. Special interest in wound care, limb salvage.

Stephen B. Baker

3800 Reservoir Rd., NW; 202-444-7073. Also McLean, Falls Church. Special interest in facial plastic surgery, chin and neck surgery, rhinoplasty.

George John Bitar

3023 Hamaker Ct., Fairfax; 703-206-0506. Special interest in face and neck lift, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation.

Michael Boyajian

111 Michigan Ave., NW; 888-884-2327. Also Rockville, Frederick.

C. Coleman Brown

5454 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase; 301-215-5955. Also Tysons. Special interest in cosmetic surgery of the face, nose, breast, and body; fat grafting to breast, buttocks, and face.

Susan Buenaventura

5425 Duke St., Alexandria; 703-751-0800. Special interest in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast, and tummy; liposuction; breast-cancer reconstruction.

Jonathan Cabin

2440 M St., NW; 202-937-3836.

Mary Ella Carter

5215 Loughboro Rd., NW; 202-363-6844. Special interest in facelift; eyelid surgery; facial fillers and Botox.

Houtan Chaboki

2311 M St., NW; 202-800-2085.

Jerry Chao

2300 M St., NW; 202-741-3240.

Kasandra Dassoulas

10810 Connecticut Ave., Kensington; 301-929-7100.

Steven P. Davison

3050 K St., NW; 202-966-9590. Special interest in breast surgery, facelift, rhinoplasty.

Shaun Chandra Desai

6420 Rockledge Dr., Bethesda; 301-896-3332. Also Columbia, Baltimore, Lutherville.

Gregory O. Dick

9711 Medical Center Dr., Rockville; 301-251-2600. Special interest in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast, and abdomen; laser skin care; breast reconstruction.

Mark Domanski

8316 Arlington Blvd., Fairfax; 703-596-1660. Special interest in face­lift, neck lift, mommy makeover.

Craig R. Dufresne

8501 Arlington Blvd., Fairfax; 703-207-3065. Also Chevy Chase. Special interest in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the face; neck lift.

James M. Economides

1635 N. George Mason Dr., Arlington; 703-841-0399.

Karen Kim Evans

3800 Reservoir Rd., NW; 202-444-9686. Special interest in limb salvage, abdominal-wall reconstruction, wound healing.

Jules Alexander Feledy Jr.

5530 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase; 301-654-5666. Also Stafford. Special interest in abdominoplasty.

Douglas L. Forman

11210 Old Georgetown Rd., North Bethesda; 301-881-7770. Special interest in facial rejuvenation, body contouring, male plastic surgery.

Irfan I. Galaria

24805 Pinebrook Rd., Chantilly; 703-327-3173. Special interest in skin cancer, skin lesions, breast reconstruction.

Wendy R. Gottlieb

1800 Town Center Dr., Reston; 703-668-9499. Special interest in breast reconstruction, breast and body aesthetic surgery, facial cosmetic surgery.

Catherine Mary Hannan

2440 M St., NW; 202-844-6464. Special interest in breast surgery, body contouring.

Steven Blair Hopping

2311 M St., NW; 202-785-3175. Special interest in face, eye, and neck rejuvenation; rhinoplasty; laser liposuction.

Kathy Huang

11210 Old Georgetown Rd., North Bethesda; 301-881-7770. Special interest in breast surgery, body contouring, labiaplasty.

Philip Iorianni

10810 Connecticut Ave., Kensington; 301-929-7100.

A. Dean Jabs

6430 Rockledge Dr., Bethesda; 301-327-0404. Special interest in facelift, breast augmentation.

Neelesh Kantak

1221 Mercantile Ln., Largo; 800-777-7904.

Arjun P. Kanuri

5550 Friendship Blvd., Chevy Chase; 301-652-7700. Also Vienna.

Anita R. Kulkarni

2440 M St., NW; 202-335-4700. Special interest in mommy makeover.

Sheilah A. Lynch

5530 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase; 301-652-5933. Also Easton. Special interest in face and neck rejuvenation, body contouring, breast surgery.

Keshav T. Magge

6430 Rockledge Dr., Bethesda; 301-327-0404.

Eric Maiorino

5530 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase; 301-654-5666. Also Stafford.

Vineet Mehan

2755 Hartland Rd., Falls Church; 703-544-8971. Special interest in hand surgery, sternal reconstruction, limb salvage.

Alex N. Mesbahi

7601 Lewinsville Rd., McLean; 703-287-8277. Also Northwest DC.

Joseph Michaels

6120 Executive Blvd., Rockville; 301-468-5991. Also Fairfax. Special interest in after-weight-loss plastic surgery, cosmetic breast surgery, mommy makeover.

Talal A. Munasifi

1635 N. George Mason Dr., Arlington; 703-841-0399.

Shervin Naderi

5454 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase; 301-222-2020. Also Reston.

Maurice Nahabedian

7601 Lewinsville Rd., McLean; 703-287-8277. Special interest in breast augmentation, reduction, and reconstruction.

Jason C. Nellis

5215 Loughboro Rd., NW; 202-919-2502.

Marilyn Quynh Nguyen

1851 N. George Mason Dr., Arlington; 703-717-4296.

Albert K. Oh

3023 Hamaker Ct., Fairfax; 703-280-3850. Also Northwest DC. Special interest in pediatric plastic surgery, cleft/craniofacial surgery.

Michael J. Olding

2300 M St., NW; 202-741-3241. Special interest in cosmetic surgery.

Lauren M. Patrick

2440 M St., NW; 202-844-6464. Special interest in breast reduction, tummy tuck, breast augmentation.

Paulo Piccolo

7601 Lewinsville Rd., McLean; 703-287-8277.

Ximena Pinell

3050 K St., NW; 202-966-9590.

Troy A. Pittman

2440 M St., NW; 202-793-8281. Special interest in breast augmentation, complex revision cosmetic breast surgery, breast reduction.

Jennifer Parker Porter

7201 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda; 301-202-1271.

Praful M. Ramineni

2440 M St., NW; 202-742-3999. Special interest in reconstructive and transgender surgery.

Bharat Ranganath

2300 M St., NW; 202-741-3240.

Samir S. Rao

5550 Friendship Blvd., Chevy Chase; 301-652-7700. Also Vienna.

Franklin D. Richards

6430 Rockledge Dr., Bethesda; 301-327-0404. Special interest in cosmetic surgery of the face, eyelids, breast, body, and abdomen.

Gary Rogers

111 Michigan Ave., NW; 888-884-2327. Also Lanham and Rockville. Special interest in burns, cranio­facial malformations, congenital and traumatic hand surgery.

Philip Schoenfeld

5454 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase; 301-652-7368. Special interest in rhinoplasty, dermal fillers, facelift.

Navin Singh

7601 Lewinsville Rd., McLean; 703-345-4377. Also Reston. Special interest in mommy make-over, facelift, laser liposuction.

Michael T. Somenek

2440 M St., NW; 202-793-8281. Special interest in rhinoplasty, facelift.

David Song

3800 Reservoir Rd., NW; 202-444-8751.

Ping Song

1851 N. George Mason Dr., Arlington; 703-717-4296.

Yongsook Victoria Suh

8503 Arlington Blvd., Fairfax; 703-293-5010. Special interest in facelift, eyelid surgery, body contouring.

Laura K. Tom

106 Irving St., NW; 202-877-3300. Special interest in cancer and trauma reconstruction, lymphedema.

Mark L. Venturi

7601 Lewinsville Rd., McLean; 703-287-8277. Special interest in cosmetic surgery of the face and body.

Sean Wallace

2300 M St., NW; 202-741-3240.

Lydia Williams

8008 Westpark Dr., McLean; 800-777-7904.

Khalique S. Zahir

3301 Woodburn Rd., Annandale; 703-208-0783. Also Ashburn.

This article appears in the April 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

