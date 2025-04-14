At the southern edge of Washington, DC, where the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers meet, a bold new chapter in waterfront living is taking shape. The Stacks, a dynamic new community rising in Buzzard Point, has officially introduced three distinctive residential buildings—Colette, Everly, and The Byron—each bringing its own unique character to this rapidly evolving neighborhood.

The combined vision of DC-based developers Akridge and National Real Estate Development—who collectively bring over 75 years of experience shaping transformative urban spaces—The Stacks is more than just another mixed-use project. Spanning six acres, the development blends thoughtfully designed residences with retail, green spaces, and collaborative work environments.

Colette: Collectively Vibrant and Unique

Of the trio of buildings at The Stacks, Colette stands out for its eclectic character and flexible living options. Blending a bohemian design sensibility with modern convenience, the building offers a mix of traditional apartments and what is now the largest coliving community in Washington, DC. Residences range from studios to maisonette-style units that open directly onto a cobblestone pedestrian street designed to evoke the charm of a European village.

Inside, Colette’s interiors feature rich patterns, premium finishes, and expansive views that balance vibrancy with comfort. The building’s coliving units come fully furnished and include services like housekeeping, regular household goods deliveries, and access to The Stacks’ suite of shared amenities—from coworking lounges and a pet spa, to two rooftop pools overlooking both the city skyline and the rivers’ natural beauty.

Everly: Your City Sanctuary

Next door, Everly offers a tranquil aesthetic, drawing inspiration from Scandinavian minimalism. Clean lines, warm wood finishes, and an emphasis on natural light give the building a sense of calm sophistication. Floor plans range from efficient studios to expansive two-story maisonettes, many of which offer sweeping views of the Potomac River, the Washington Channel, and even the National Mall’s iconic monuments.

The amenity package at Everly leans into wellness and quiet luxury: a lap-length rooftop pool, a penthouse-level fitness center, and a serene garden courtyard all invite residents to unwind. There’s also a library lounge and an outdoor dog run, rounding out a lifestyle that feels both elevated and restorative.

The Byron: Refined Interiors, Inspired Amenities

Bringing a modern, design-forward edge to The Stacks, The Byron combines sleek interiors with amenity-rich living. The apartments feature soft oak-inspired flooring, multifunctional kitchen islands, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the homes with natural light. Some residences, including ground-floor maisonettes, open directly onto The Passage—tying the home experience into the larger, pedestrian-focused community.

Where The Byron truly distinguishes itself is in its amenity offerings. Residents have access to a rooftop multisport simulator, coworking lounges, and firepit-lined terraces, along with a 10,000-square-foot FLEX DC gym that includes perks like a cold plunge, sauna, and red-light therapy recovery room. It’s a building designed as much for active lifestyles as it is for stylish, modern living.

A Neighborhood on the Rise

Set within the evolving Buzzard Point neighborhood, The Stacks offers more than just stylish residences—it presents a fully integrated lifestyle. Residents enjoy access to more than 90,000 square feet of shared amenities that support wellness, productivity, and connection.

Anchoring the development is a pedestrian-only promenade designed to foster walkability and community connection. Planned storefronts and cafes will further energize the streetscape, while green spaces and gathering areas provide moments of pause.

With Audi Field just blocks away and Nationals Park within easy reach, The Stacks sits at the intersection of convenience and culture—making it one of the city’s most intriguing new addresses for those who want to live in the heart of DC’s emerging waterfront scene.

Live At The Stacks

For more information about availability, amenities, and life at Buzzard Point’s newest address, visit www.thestacks.com.