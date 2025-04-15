Restaurants Serving Easter Specials Around DC

If you’re looking for a place to take your family, loved ones, or even just yourself this Easter Sunday, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to learn more about what DC-area restaurants have in store.

1226 36th St., NW

This Western-European Georgetown restaurant is serving up three special courses all day on Easter. Start with appetizers like foie gras mousse or burrata-beet salad, move onto mains like spring pea risotto or dover sole Grenobloise, and finish off with double-chocolate bread pudding or a peanut butter torte for dessert. You can make your reservation for the $89 prix fixe here.

1010 New Hampshire Ave., NW

On Easter Sunday, this Philly-born American eatery will offer a three-course brunch—with offerings like ramp vichyssoise with tarragon custard, crab-Boursin omelettes, and rhubarb coffee cake—for $55 per person. Make your reservation here.

1600 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Visit this downtown Italian restaurant for their first-ever Easter brunch. Expect à la carte offerings from both the breakfast and lunch menus, as well as family-friendly Easter egg hunts and Easter bunny photo ops throughout the afternoon.

2411 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria and 4024 Campbell Ave., Arlington

Hop on over to Cheesetique’s in Alexandria to catch a “VIB” (very important bunny) sighting this Easter brunch, or its Italian outpost in Arlington for an all-you-can-eat brunch for $29 per person. Both restaurants will screen Easter movies all brunch long, as well as offering Easter eggs for kids (and golden eggs for adults). Reserve your spot at Cheesetique in Alexandria here or Corso in Arlington here.

Multiple locations across DC, Maryland, and Virginia

This local Cuban chain will have Easter specials for both dine-in and carry-out guests. Snack on brownies with colorful candy eggs or feast on a $25 brunch special with your choice of drink, pastry, and entrée. If you’re looking to feed a crowd, they’ll also offer a selection of on-theme platters and part packages. Explore the full range of options here.

105 West Broad St., Falls Church

Regulars of this Falls Church pub will delight at the return of its formerly weekly brunch buffet—on Easter Sunday only. Offerings include an omelette bar, a carving station, and of course, cottage pie. See the full menu, and contact the restaurant for reservations here.

1734 N St., NW

This year, Iron Gate will offer a small selection of Easter specials on the big day, including a whipped ricotta agnolotti and a lamb mixed grill for two with all of the fixings.

79 Potomac Ave., SE

At this international restaurant outside of Nationals Park, $58 will get you one appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Choose between dishes like crispy squash blossom, smoked salmon, cavatelli carbonara, caramelized pineapples, and bomboloni. Upgrade your meal with select bottomless drinks, starting with $35 extra.

655 Water St., SW

You’ll get the full scope of brunch bites at the Pendry hotel’s buffet affair, from raw and sushi bars to house-made pastries and thick cuts of herb-crusted prime rib. Tickets, $145 per adult and $45 per child, are available for purchase here.

600 14th St., N.W.

On Easter Sunday, the Howard University Gospel Choir will perform at the Hamilton Live (the Hamilton’s downstairs dining area and music venue). Come for an 11:30 AM or 2 PM and feast on a brunch buffet with choices like fried chicken and shrimp and grits. Each ticket also includes a brunch cocktail or non-alcoholic beverage of your choice. Get your tickets, which start at $55 per person, here.

1250 S Hayes St., Arlington and 1700 Tysons Blvd., McLean

The Pentagon City and Tysons Corner locations of this luxury hotel chain will each offer Saturday, April 19 tea and Sunday, April 20 brunch events. At Pentagon City, enjoy a three-tier tea set with a complementary glass of champagne. At Tysons Corner, prepare for a princess-fairytale-themed tea party designed for families and friend groups. Both locations will boast brunch buffets on Sunday. Learn more about Pentagon City’s here and Tysons Corner’s here.

124 N Washington St., Falls Church and 1024 King St., Alexandria

Both locations of this Virginia-based Italian restaurant will offer a three-course prix-fixe menu for $55, as well as à la carte items like spring onion arancini, rockfish puttanesca, and rigatoni Bolognese. Book your reservation for Alexandria here.

1001 14th St., NW

At the Hamilton Hotel’s Via Sophia, go to town on a prix-fixe brunch of options like Calabrian-oil deviled eggs, lemon ricotta pancakes, and fresh berries with torched merengue, while the restaurant’s in-house Easter bunny leads egg scavenger hunts for younger diners. Make your reservation, priced at $39 for adults and $19 for children ages 5-12, here.

9201 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring

Like the thought of cardamom French toast, braised lamb hash, and crab cake tartines? Check out this Silver Spring restaurant and cafe. Zinnia’s Easter prix-fixe menu, which also includes bottomless mimosas and non-alcoholic beverages, goes for $60, while a $35 kids’ menu will also grant them a spot in the restaurant’s Easter egg hunt.