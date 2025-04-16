Photograph by Derek and Vee/Compass.

A Timeline of Dan Snyder’s Unsold Mansion

The Potomac estate can’t seem to find a buyer.

Written by
Published on
Contents
  1. July 2, 2001
  2. 2004
  3. February 6, 2023
  4. July 20, 2023
  5. August 10, 2023
  6. March 7, 2024
  7. May 9, 2024
  8. September 23, 2024
  9. February 2025

After a fantastic season, Dan Snyder’s former football team, the Commanders, are a hot commodity. His former house? Not so much. The 13.5-acre estate in Potomac can’t seem to find a buyer. Here’s a look at the property’s history.

 

  • July 2, 2001

    Two years after buying the football team, Snyder purchases a property at 11900 River Road from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor (who was born and raised in this area). According to Maryland property records, Snyder pays $8,640,000.

    2004

    After buying six adjacent parcels, Snyder builds a 25,119-square-foot French-chateau-inspired mansion on the site. The house, which overlooks the Potomac River, has five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a staff house, and a conservatory.

    February 6, 2023

    Snyder lists the estate for $49 million with TTR Sotheby’s. “This home is lavishly regal, thanks to its chateau design and limestone exterior,” gushes Realtor.com. “The astonishing property” is “nearly unmatched in its magnificence.”

    July 20, 2023

    Snyder sells the Commanders for $6.05 billion–the highest amount ever paid for a sports franchise in North America. His house isn’t so fortunate: It remains listed at the same price with no takers.

    August 10, 2023

    The market appears to have spoken: Snyder knocks $14.1 million off the price, bringing it down to $34.9 million. That doesn’t help.

    March 7, 2024

    Rather than reducing it further, Snyder donates the mansion to the American Cancer Society. He gets a nice tax write-off, while the charity now has to try to unload the thing. The property is pulled off the market less than two weeks later.

    May 9, 2024

    The American Cancer Society lists the house again, now with Compass. The asking price remains $34.9 million–with the same lack of results.

    September 23, 2024

    Could it still be overpriced? Another $5 million gets knocked off, bringing it down to $29.9 million.

    February 2025

    Snyder’s former estate remains available. Looking to luxuriate in the onetime digs of DC’s worst sports-team owner? Make an offer!

 

This article appears in the April 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Molly Parks
Molly Parks
Editorial Fellow

