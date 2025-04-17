4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

There’s no shortage of open houses to check out this Easter weekend. Our picks include an Arlington mid-century modern, a two-story Kalorama penthouse, and a Bethesda Colonial. And in the luxury bracket, a newly constructed rowhouse in Georgetown.

An Arlington Mid-Century Modern

Price: $1.795 million

Where: 2825 Lorcom Ln.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: .35 acres

Listing agent: Ruth Boyer O’Dea, Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Saturday, April 19, 11 AM – 1 PM and Sunday, April 20, 11 AM – 1 PM

This 1965 house in the leafy Woodmont neighborhood boasts an expansive front deck, exposed ceiling beams, refinished hardwood floors, skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows, and a contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

A Kalorama Penthouse

Price: $1.295 million, plus $1,527 monthly HOA fee

Where: 1901 Columbia Rd., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/3

Listing agent: Elana Boulos, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Saturday, April 19, 2 PM – 4 PM

Located in the Montello condominium building near Adams Morgan, this two-story penthouse features exposed brick, an open-concept plan, a sunroom that can double as an office, and views of the National Cathedral.

A Bethesda Colonial

Price: $1.595 million

Where: 4406 Highland Ave.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4

Lot size: .14 acres

Listing agent: Marcie Sandalow, Compass

Open House: Saturday, April 19, 12 PM – 2 PM

This 1936 Bethesda Colonial features a renovated kitchen, a dining room with a built-in credenza, a sunroom, and a family room that opens to a back deck.

A Georgetown Rowhouse

Price: $4.695 million

Where: 3314 ½ Volta Pl., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/5.5

Lot size: .05 acres

Listing agent: Liz DAngio and Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Open House: Saturday, April 19, 2 PM – 4 PM

This semi-detached brick rowhouse, designed and built by Overmyer Architects and Coba Properties, boasts four levels and luxury finishes, as well as an elevator and off-street parking.