7 Embassy Events in DC to Explore International Culture

Get away to France, China, Spain, and other international destinations at one of DC’s embassies. These cultural hubs have calendars brimming with food tastings, dance parties, film screenings, and more.

Evening at the Embassy of China

location_on Embassy of China language Website April 23

Step into a Chinese-inspired party at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China. Attendees will have the opportunity to try Chinese cuisine at a buffet, check out historic paintings and architecture, meet Chinese diplomats, and see a vibrant Peking opera ($64).

Spanish Cinema Now +

location_on Embassy of Spain language Website April 29, May 7

Have a movie date at the Embassy of Spain. The embassy’s Cultural Office is screening new Spanish films ahead of June’s Spanish Cinema Now festival. On April 29, moviegoers can view Mamífera—a drama about motherhood, and on May 7, the film of choice is You Have to Come See it—a flick about friendship and parenting. The films will be screened in Spanish with English subtitles (free, but rsvp required).

Passport DC

location_on Various locations language Website May 1-31

Taking place during International Cultural Awareness Month, Passport DC is a month-long event that highlights the rich traditions of diplomacy in Washington. There’s no passport necessary to explore exhibitions, workshops, and open-air festivals during the May showcase. Special events to check out include the Flower Mart on May 2-3, the International City Food Festival on May 3, and the Fiesta Asia fair on May 17 with outdoor crafts, performances, and street food (free).

Around the World Embassy Tour

location_on Various locations language Website May 3

The annual Around the World Embassy Tour returns this spring. Guests can immerse themselves in art, culture, food, and fashion from around the globe by visiting participating non-European Union embassies. Expect unique activities such as robot playtime, alpaca meet-and-greets, indigenous dance, and more fun (free).

EU Open House

location_on Various locations language Website May 10

The European Union and its embassies are opening their doors for guests to enjoy music and food from Austria, Portugal, Finland, Germany, and many more places. You can check out Czech fashions, taste Belgium waffles, sip Danish beer, and take photos with Slovenia’s iconic carnival mascots (free).

“Snow and Rain Shall Pass” Exhibition

location_onEmbassy of Sweden language Website through November 3

Swedish photographer Karin Alfredsson presents photographs of hidden gem landscapes and waterways from places such as the Dyatlov Pass, Buvriejaverie, and the Arctic region in a new exhibit, “Snow and Rain Shall Pass.” Visitors to the Embassy of Sweden can see the artwork on select evenings through November (free).

Fête de la Musique (World Music Day)

location_on Throughout Georgetown language Website June 21

Mark the summer solstice with a celebration of music. The Georgetown BID, Georgetown Heritage, and the Embassy of France-Villa Albertine are teaming up to throw a big Fête de la Musique—World Music Day—festival where more than 40 live musical acts will perform R&B, jazz, spoken word, bluegrass, rock, and more across the Georgetown neighborhood, and at stages at La Maison Française (free).

Related 10 Spring Markets and Fairs to Shop in the DC Area

Join the conversation!