Local Couples Can Get Married Onstage at This DC Theater This Spring

Looking for an unconventional venue for your wedding ceremony or vow renewal? Have you considered a theater—in the middle of a play? From May 22 through June 15, select Washington couples will get to say “I do” in an immersive wedding or vow renewal ceremony at Arena Stage as part of the We Are Gathered play, a love story written by Oscar-winning playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney.

The production, directed by Kent Gash, reaches a pinnacle with the ceremony, which is meant to celebrate the real love the play evokes. “This play is centered around a queer couple, their journey through love and what forever looks like,” says Arena Stage community engagement producer Tiffany Fulson. “A part of that is inviting other people within our community to also join in on that experience on stage during the play.” McCraney, who won an Oscar for writing the film Moonlight, came up with the interactive idea as part of the script.

Each ceremony will be officiated by the character Pop Pop, played primarily by the legally-ordained actor Craig Wallace, with the vows written by McCraney. “It’s pretty cool to say that your vows were written by the Oscar-winner Tarell Alvin McCraney,” Fulson says.

Guests of the couples can join the audience, and each production will be followed by a reception in the lobby for the couple and the entire audience, with a DJ and refreshments, plus announcements, speeches, and a shared dance.

While the ceremony and reception are free for couples, co-producer Hannah Viederman says couples can personalize the experience, too. “Whether the couple wants to get married in jeans, a wedding dress, if they want to bring their own flowers, if they want to work with our events team to facilitate a more ‘traditional’ wedding experience, they’re welcome to do so,” she says.

The application is “open to everyone who wishes to honor their commitment in an extraordinary way.”

Couples interested in tying the knot onstage can apply here. Fulson and Viederman, who will be selecting the lucky couples that get to bring their love story in front of an audience, say a surprising number of applications have already been submitted.

The play will run as DC takes center stage for WorldPride 2025. “We understand the climate that we are in right now, and just being able to celebrate love at a time like this is really important and impactful to the community,” says Fulson. “Not only that, but the play is lifting up a queer love story during WorldPride, which I think is also a really exciting moment for Arena Stage and for our community.”