The Whitley presents an exclusive collection of in-demand condominiums, captivating homebuyers seeking timeless charm, modern conveniences and an unparalleled urban lifestyle. These highly coveted residences—starting from the $500s to $1.9M—are selling at an extraordinary pace, with over 35% claimed within weeks of release. The Whitley’s unique homes, elevated amenities and ideal location make it a premier choice for sophisticated living.
Residences Tailored for Sophisticated Living
Each home at The Whitley offers refined finishes and thoughtful details designed to elevate daily living.
- 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residences, with select options featuring dens and terraces
- Premium interiors with wide plank luxury flooring in a white oak finish, custom microshaker cabinetry and quartz countertops
- Expansive 9’+ ceilings, built-in roller shades and custom-designed primary suite closets
Exceptional Amenities, Designed for Everyday Comfort
Residents enjoy access to a thoughtfully curated collection of amenities that make life more convenient, relaxed and connected.
- Spacious rooftop deck with gas grills and seating areas for entertaining
- Residents lounge with a full kitchen, bar and fireplace for gathering with friends
- Boutique fitness center, offering state-of-the-art equipment for a wellness-focused lifestyle
- Bicycle storage, EV charging stations and a pet wash station, all designed for effortless city living
- LUXER One® package room with cold storage for groceries, ensuring everyday convenience
A Walkable Neighborhood with Unmatched Access
Future residents at The Whitley are drawn to the walkable lifestyle, dining, shopping and transit available in Old Town Alexandria.
- Steps from Trader Joe’s, Harris Teeter and top dining destinations like Hank’s Oyster Bar, Sisters Thai and Mason Social
- Close to specialty shopping, the Potomac waterfront and Braddock Metro for seamless connectivity
- Surrounded by parks, fitness studios and cultural attractions
A Rare Opportunity to Own at The Whitley
Following a landmark debut, The Whitley has already sold 35% of its residences. Don’t miss the opportunity to call one of Alexandria’s most sought-after condominiums home—schedule an appointment with the McWilliams | Ballard sales team today.
The Whitley Sales Office | 509 Wythe Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 | 703.665.1938